5 Reasons Why You Should Study Abroad

If you’re thinking about studying abroad, chances are that there are about a million thoughts and concerns floating around your brain right now. How do I cover the costs of the trip? Can I handle it with my work schedule? Which semester would I study abroad? Do I have to learn a new language? What if I get lost? What if it’s unsafe?

I assure you: these are completely natural concerns. I was able to study abroad in Belize this past summer semester while learning about geographic information system (GIS) programs and wish I could travel back all the time. Not only was I able to learn a completely new skill, but I was able to do so while surrounded by a beautiful culture and supportive classmates. If you’re still on the fence about studying abroad, here are five reasons why you should take the leap!

you get to travel…hello?? Pack your suitcase to the brim with essentials and hop on an airplane already because this reason should be enough to make you want to study abroad. Think of it as your favorite class in a much better classroom. Not only do you get to study a subject of interest to you, but you get to do so while being exposed to an entirely new culture. In between research in Belize, my group and I were also able to try rice and beans (the national dish of Belize) with stew chicken, climb ancient Mayan ruins, and snorkel along Belize’s barrier reef. I learned facts about Belize that I never would have learned otherwise (did you know that Belize is the only country in Central America that doesn’t have Spanish as its official language?) while learning a new skill for my major (and I did it in cute outfits too)! Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi from Pexels opportunities for networking Studying abroad can be a great opportunity to meet with students and scholars from other countries who you never would have met otherwise. Chances are that as you conduct research and travel through the country of your choice, your program coordinator/professor will arrange networking opportunities for your class! For example, while I was in Belize, my professor arranged a tour for us of the Smithsonian Field Station at Carrie Bow Caye. As we learned about opportunities for research in Belize, we were also able to meet with current researchers at Carrie Bow Caye and talk to them about their experiences. Take it from me: networking can seem terrifying, but the pros of networking far outweigh the cons (cons being like, embarrassing yourself or being rejected…which trust me, are not life-threatening) by a LOT. Overcome your fears Before I traveled abroad to Belize, I had never snorkeled before and could not swim. I was deathly afraid of the open ocean and refused to scuba dive, snorkel, surf, etc. That changed when we got to Belize. My class and I were able to snorkel at South Water Caye, and while I initially panicked when we got on the boat, I eventually got in the water and did the unthinkable: I snorkeled. I had to wear a lifejacket and looked extremely goofy, but I did it, against all odds. And that’s just one fear I was able to overcome. Others included traveling alone, trying new foods, and more. If you decide to study abroad, who knows what fears you might end up conquering, and the bravery that you’ll uncover. Jason Toevs Make friends that will last a lifetime I would trust some of the students I met on my trip to Belize with my life (and I literally had to trust some of them with my life as we hiked through Belize’s ATM Cave). I made some amazing friends in the program as we traveled through Belize, and really believe that some of them are here to stay. I would not have met the amazing people I met through the program otherwise, and they are one of the reasons why the trip was as fulfilling as it was. If you’re thinking about studying abroad, I would definitely suggest getting to know the people you’re traveling with, or, if you’d like, maybe convincing some of your friends or acquaintances to go with you. My trip was a great bonding experience with the rest of my class- I wouldn’t have wanted to travel with any other group of people. Discover a new sense of independence Before I studied abroad, I had never traveled out of state or out of the country by myself. While I was nervous, I think that hopping on the plane to Belize by myself to climb up Mayan ruins, hike through caves, snorkel with nurse sharks, and more, made me realize that I am capable of achieving anything as long as I put my mind to it. And I know that sounds super romantic and idealist of me to say, but I really believe it’s true now. Even as I start classes back up now, I feel rejuvenated, confident, and unstoppable entering this new semester. Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Especially here at UCF, there are so many programs to pursue and opportunities to look at. If you’re looking for a good place to start, I think that UCF’s Study Abroad program discovery page is a solid launch point. I hope that this article was helpful for you if you’re thinking about studying abroad. And if you’re still on the fence about it, then I hope you at least learned a little something about Belize!