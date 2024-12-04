Festive Rom-Com Books to Get in the Holiday Spirit

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Winter is almost here, and 2024 is coming to an end. Hopefully, we all reached those reading goals we optimistically set at the beginning of the year, but if not, there’s still time to squeeze in a couple more books. My favorite winter break activity is curling up with a cozy book or Hallmark movie to get excited for Christmas. So, I’ve compiled a list of holiday-themed reads to help you start feeling festive, too!

The Christmas Fix by Lucy Score

When the town of Merry, Connecticut is hit by an unexpected hurricane, they are forced to cancel its yearly Christmas festival. Bombshell reality TV star Catalina King shows up in Merry to film a Christmas special for her home improvement show, where she encounters grumpy single dad and town manager, Noah Yates. He’s only worried about putting his beloved town back together, so he resists Cat and all her glitz and glam to keep her from capitalizing on the town’s tragedy. However, Cat is determined to finish the special and save the Christmas festival. Can they put aside their differences and work together to make a holiday miracle happen for the small town of Merry?

Wreck the Halls by Tessa Bailey

Melody Gallard may be the daughter of a former rock star, but her life is very different from her famous mother’s. She spends her days surrounded by books, actively avoiding the spotlight until one day a producer offers her money in exchange for working to reunite her mom’s band on television on Christmas Eve. Melody convinces Beat, the lead singer’s son, to join her on this crazy mission to get the band back together. Melody felt a spark when they first met as teenagers, but their past chemistry is nothing compared to the intense attraction between them as adults. Beat brings Melody out of her comfort zone, and she has to navigate her growing feelings for him while staying focused on her task – a Steel Birds reunion. However, a decades-old scandal threatens to ruin everything in this standalone holiday rom-com.

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Maelyn Jones is having a hard time getting into the holiday spirit. She lives at home with her parents, is stuck in a job she hates, and her love life is a mess. The one bright spot of the season is spending Christmas at a snowy cabin in Utah with family-friends. That is until she finds out the cabin is being sold, and she gets caught in the act of a drunk hook-up with the brother of her longtime crush, Andrew. As Mae drives away from the cabin and begs for happiness, she gets in a car crash, and everything goes black. When she wakes up, she realizes that she’s not in a hospital, she’s actually on a plane heading to relive the same day in Utah all over again. With every disaster that sent her right back to day one on the plane, Mae must figure out how to break the time loop and face her feelings to win her true love. Jamie Lee via Pexels

The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park

The Kwons and the Lis are age-old rivals – both families operate restaurants in the Riverwood Mall food court. With the holidays approaching, Chloe Kwon is the photographer for Santa Land in the mall, and Peter Li works at the North Pole VR experience right across from her. Both do their best to avoid each other until they find out the mall is being sold and replaced with condos. With their families being threatened with eviction notices right before Christmas, Chloe and Peter realize they have to work together to save the mall and their parents’ restaurants before they are forced to close for good.

Cruel Winter with You by Ali Hazelwood