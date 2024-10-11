The smell of pumpkin spice isn’t the only thing in the air this season. Love is all around, and with the holidays coming up, there are endless date night options.
Fear not! I’ve gathered a few ‘gourd’ ideas for this fall.
Whether it be a casual night in or a fun day out, here are five date ideas that you’ll absolutely fall in love with this autumn.
- Movie Night Out… No Literally!
-
Grab a projector and your favorite movie, and head outside! What better way to spend the night together than immersing yourself in a film you both like? From comedies to horror movies, there are so many different genres to choose from. While enjoying a movie, you could try starting up a fire pit and making s’mores or ordering takeout. The choice is yours!
- Picnic in The Park
-
How romantic is this? Watch the sunset while snuggling up with blankets and eating your favorite snacks! This is a great way to hang out when you don’t want to spend much money and still have a good time. Spending time outdoors is a great way to decompress after a long day!
- Oh, Pumpkin!
-
Nothing brings out the fall spirit more than carving pumpkins. Grab your significant other and some pumpkins, and let the fun begin! There are printable stencils online that you can get for free if you aren’t comfortable doing freehand.
Not feeling like carving? I got you. Pumpkin painting is another great activity that doesn’t require scooping seeds. Plus, you could even hold a mini-contest. Who doesn’t love a friendly competition?
- Apple Of My Eye
-
I cannot get enough of this date idea! Apple picking is great if you want to have a little fun while taking the day to relax. There are plenty of fruits that couples can pick. Florida offers a variety of farms where not only can someone pick goodies but also enjoy other fall activities. These can include hay rides, corn mazes, sunflower fields, etc. This is definitely something to consider for your next date night!
- A Killer Theme Park
-
Love all things Halloween? Horror nights celebrating Halloween at theme parks seem to be slaying this year. Not only is Universal Studios Orlando doing its Halloween Horror Nights, but other theme parks such as Seaworld Orlando and Walt Disney World are celebrating the holiday with their events. This is the perfect opportunity to try some Halloween-inspired matching outfits. There are many duo costumes to choose from. Inspiration can be taken off social media such as Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, etc. Now that’s wicked!
There are so many fall dates that you can do with your significant other. From cozy nights to adrenaline-fueling fun, there’s something for everyone. If you don’t have a significant other to spend this fall with, don’t worry! These activities are just as fun with friends!
If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try them all? The possibilities are truly endless. I hope you’ve enjoyed my picks for five fall dates to try this autumn. Happy fall!