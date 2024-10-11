The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The smell of pumpkin spice isn’t the only thing in the air this season. Love is all around, and with the holidays coming up, there are endless date night options.

Fear not! I’ve gathered a few ‘gourd’ ideas for this fall.

Whether it be a casual night in or a fun day out, here are five date ideas that you’ll absolutely fall in love with this autumn.

There are so many fall dates that you can do with your significant other. From cozy nights to adrenaline-fueling fun, there’s something for everyone. If you don’t have a significant other to spend this fall with, don’t worry! These activities are just as fun with friends!

If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try them all? The possibilities are truly endless. I hope you’ve enjoyed my picks for five fall dates to try this autumn. Happy fall!