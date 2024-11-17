Small Artist Recommendations For Fans of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and her (metaphorical) Daughters
Social media has coined the term “taydaughters” for female singer-songwriter music artists who heavily draw on Taylor Swift’s influence. Notable examples that have permeated the public consciousness include Olivia Rodrigo, Maisie Peters, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter.
To qualify for the honorary title, artists generally have to write their own music and use Swift’s signature storytelling style. In practice, these artists channel the deeply personal, relatable lyrics and introspective themes Swift pioneered while expanding the definition of pop.
Many up-and-coming micro-artists draw on Swift’s industry impact but bring their own unique perspectives and sound to pop songwriting.
If you like to say that you liked something before it became popular—keep reading. I will be showcasing four small artists for fans of Taylor Swift. All the artists on this list have approximately 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify or fewer.
Whether you’re a glitter gel pen lyric fan, a member of The Tortured Poets Department, or only down bad in Swift’s discography for country music, this list has an artist for every sect of Taylor Swift listener!
- Georgia WEbster — Country-Pop Straight from Nashville
-
For fans of Swift’s Fearless and Red and singer Megan Moroney, Georgia Webster is a must-listen. Like Swift’s early albums, her music blends liberatingly honest lyrics with country-pop melodies.
Webster’s songs are full of raw emotion, relatable narratives, and catchy hooks. If you want your Spotify playlists to sound like fast-paced diary entries, Webster is your girl.
In “X’s,” Webster employs a classic country storytelling technique, opening with a personal anecdote following a breakup. She recounts going to a bar because she’s heartbroken over an ex, only to have the bartender mark her hand with an “X” to indicate she is underage. She sings, “Now I got X’s on my hands / While my ex is on my mind.” This clever play on words between “X” and “Ex” forms the song’s central motif.
Fans of Swift’s calmer, synthier, and sadder songs might appreciate Webster’s newly released and heartwrenching “Life Before You.” In the song, Webster tells her previous love she had a good life before him and she’ll have a good life after him. The overall message is thematically similar to Swift’s song “Happiness.”
In “Life Before You,” Webster almost seems to be trying to convince herself: “Since when / Does two months outweigh the twenty years I’ve spent? / A life without you, I was fine without you, so I’ll be fine again.”
- Lyric — An Australian singer who lives up to her name
-
Despite being the smallest artist on this list, Australian singer Lyric’s musical ability shouldn’t be underestimated. She’s a triple threat on all her songs: singer, songwriter, and producer. Her ability to control all aspects of her art showcases her versatility and allows her to craft unique, deeply personal tracks that resonate with her audience. Lyric opened for Griff on the Vertigo World Tour, a past Eras Tour opener.
Lyric’s song “Gravity” is reminiscent of Swift’s Midnights standout “Mastermind.” Both songs are about being the secretly strategic architect behind a romantic relationship. Lyric sings the overall idea of the song in the chorus, “I’ll manipulate the gravity between us / You’ll see how quickly I can make you fall in love with me.”
Another standout song from Lyric’s discography is “1985,” in which Lyric paints vivid scenes of a bygone era filled with mixtapes, Polaroids, and slow dances under dim, golden lights. In it, Lyric repeats, “Pretend like we’re in 1985,” showcasing a longing for an old-school love.
- Sabrina Sterling — a breakout TikTok sensation
-
For Swift fans who gravitate toward Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams, Sterling is a recommended singer who got her start on her TikTok page, which currently has over 250,000 followers. Her TikTok bio perfectly reflects her songwriting approach: “I overshare on the Internet.”
Sterling’s songs employ Swift’s signature genre-swerving, expertly navigating the thin line between Pop and Country music.
Sterling begins her song “take a shot” honestly with the line “I’ve got problems.” She describes an unsupportive relationship in which her partner disapproves of her writing and dismisses her enthusiasm. She says, “Could impress him, but I’d lose, like, every part of me.” Sterling’s raw honesty and relatable themes make her music resonate deeply with listeners.
Fans of Swift’s folklore might like Sterling’s soft “Love Me That Way,” which expresses a deep fear of commitment and the pressures of traditional relationships, particularly marriage. She reflects on her disillusionment with the idea of repeating patterns seen in her own family. The lyrics are raw and candid: “Please don’t say you love me I am / Sorry to say that I’ll never get married / Rather be dead than have somebody love me that way.”
- Chloe Lilac — an evolution of pop-rock
-
Lilac, who released her debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, in 2019, is the most seasoned artist featured on this list, and she has a lot to show for it.
Her music has evolved greatly over the years. The first EP showcased a soft, bedroom pop vibe. Now, she has shifted toward a pop-rock sound that Rodrigo or Billie Eilish fans might love. But one thing has stayed the same: Lilac’s talent for songwriting.
One song that best encapsulates her catalog is the 2022 release “how does your girlfriend feel about it.” The song tells the story of a secretive relationship in which the narrator is involved with someone who already has a girlfriend. The narrator questions the partner’s loyalty and honesty, expressing frustration at the situation while confronting the reality of being the “other girl.”
Recently, Lilac has shifted toward a softer sound, but a seasoned listener can still hear the pop-punk roots lurking underneath. A stand-out from her 2024 album No Hard Feelings is “Scream,” in which Lilac paints a picture of a Halloween party she goes to with a manipulative friend. The chorus uses the metaphor of the horror movie Scream to illustrate the friend’s relationship with the narrator, implying that she would metaphorically “stab” the narrator while maintaining the pretense of friendship.
so-called Taydaughters and their industry meaning
In the end, Swift’s influence extends far beyond her musical catalog; it has shaped an entire generation of musicians who grew up with her as both an idol and a blueprint. We see this phenomenon demonstrated with popular artists like Carpenter, who posted her “Our Song” cover to YouTube in 2009 and grew up drawing heavily on Swift’s songwriting conventions and performing on-stage with her.
However, the new generation of artists brings their own unique qualities to the table. While Swift’s impact on the singer-songwriter pop industry is undeniable, each musician takes her influence and creates distinct sounds and stories that reflect their personal experiences. These artists build on her foundation while carving out their paths, showing that while inspiration may shape music, its growth and change keep it relevant.