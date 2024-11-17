Small Artist Recommendations For Fans of Taylor Swift

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Taylor Swift and her (metaphorical) Daughters

Social media has coined the term “taydaughters” for female singer-songwriter music artists who heavily draw on Taylor Swift’s influence. Notable examples that have permeated the public consciousness include Olivia Rodrigo, Maisie Peters, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter.

To qualify for the honorary title, artists generally have to write their own music and use Swift’s signature storytelling style. In practice, these artists channel the deeply personal, relatable lyrics and introspective themes Swift pioneered while expanding the definition of pop.

Many up-and-coming micro-artists draw on Swift’s industry impact but bring their own unique perspectives and sound to pop songwriting.

If you like to say that you liked something before it became popular—keep reading. I will be showcasing four small artists for fans of Taylor Swift. All the artists on this list have approximately 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify or fewer.

Whether you’re a glitter gel pen lyric fan, a member of The Tortured Poets Department, or only down bad in Swift’s discography for country music, this list has an artist for every sect of Taylor Swift listener!

so-called Taydaughters and their industry meaning

In the end, Swift’s influence extends far beyond her musical catalog; it has shaped an entire generation of musicians who grew up with her as both an idol and a blueprint. We see this phenomenon demonstrated with popular artists like Carpenter, who posted her “Our Song” cover to YouTube in 2009 and grew up drawing heavily on Swift’s songwriting conventions and performing on-stage with her.

However, the new generation of artists brings their own unique qualities to the table. While Swift’s impact on the singer-songwriter pop industry is undeniable, each musician takes her influence and creates distinct sounds and stories that reflect their personal experiences. These artists build on her foundation while carving out their paths, showing that while inspiration may shape music, its growth and change keep it relevant.