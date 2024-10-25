While everyone focuses on the presidential candidates every four years, it is important to remember to educate yourself on your local and state representatives, as they are just as crucial in deciding policy. Don’t attend the polls this year without knowing who these candidates are or what they stand for.
Here is a look at the resources needed to stay informed:
Dates to remember:
Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Early Voting: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.
- President & Vice President
-
-
- U.S Senate
-
- Rick Scott (R)
- Representative in congress
-
District 8
- Sandy Kennedy (D)
- Mike Haridopolos (R)
District 9
- Darren Soto (D)
- Thomas Chalifoux (R)
District 10
- Willie Montague (R)
District 11
- Daniel Webster (R)
- State Attorney
-
9th Judicial Circuit
- Monique Worrell (D)
- Andrew Bain (R)
- State senate
-
District 13
- Keith Truenow (R)
District 25
- Jose Martinez (R)
- State Representative
-
District 35
- Tom Keen (D)
- Erika Booth (R)
District 37
- Nate Douglas (D)
- Susan Plasencia (R)
District 39
- Doug Bankson (R)
District 40
- Belinda Ford (R)
District 42
- Anna V. Eskamani (D)
- Greg Pull (R)
District 43
- Johanna Lopez (D)
- Joe Melendez (R)
District 45
- Leonard Spencer (D)
- Carolina Amesty (R)
District 47
- Maria Revelles (D)
- Paula A. Stark (R)
- Orange County Supervisor of elections
-
- Dan Helm (D)
- Sunshine Grund (D)
- Wes Hodge (D)
- board of county commissioners
-
District 1
- Nicole H. Wilson (NP)
- Austin Arthur (NP)
District 3
- Linda Stewart (D)
- Mayra Uribe (D)
District 5
- Kelly Semrad (D)
- Steve Leary (R)
- Circuit Judge
-
- Alicia Peyton (D)
- School board member
-
District 4
- Anne Douglas (NP)
- Kyle Goudy (NP)
- Soil and water supervisor
-
Seat 2
- Jim Moyer (NP)
- Vicki Vargo (NP)
Seat 4
- Karolyn Campbell (NP)
- Dena Krueger (NP)
Additional resources
These candidates are in the running to be our representatives, senators, and government officials. Don’t walk into the polls without being informed!
For any issues concerning the voting process, call 833-VOTE-FLA (868-3352).