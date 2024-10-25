Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
While everyone focuses on the presidential candidates every four years, it is important to remember to educate yourself on your local and state representatives, as they are just as crucial in deciding policy. Don’t attend the polls this year without knowing who these candidates are or what they stand for.

Here is a look at the resources needed to stay informed:

Dates to remember:

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Early Voting: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

President & Vice President
U.S Senate
Representative in congress

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11

State Attorney

9th Judicial Circuit

State senate

District 13


District 25

State Representative

District 35

District 37

District 39

District 40

District 42

District 43

District 45

District 47

Orange County Supervisor of elections
board of county commissioners

District 1

District 3

District 5

Circuit Judge
School board member

District 4

Soil and water supervisor

Seat 2

Seat 4

Additional resources

Sample Ballot

Find Your Polling Place

Vote By Mail

Early Voting Information

These candidates are in the running to be our representatives, senators, and government officials. Don’t walk into the polls without being informed!

For any issues concerning the voting process, call 833-VOTE-FLA (868-3352).

