While everyone focuses on the presidential candidates every four years, it is important to remember to educate yourself on your local and state representatives, as they are just as crucial in deciding policy. Don’t attend the polls this year without knowing who these candidates are or what they stand for.

Here is a look at the resources needed to stay informed:

Dates to remember:

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Early Voting: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

Additional resources

Sample Ballot

Find Your Polling Place

Vote By Mail

Early Voting Information

These candidates are in the running to be our representatives, senators, and government officials. Don’t walk into the polls without being informed!

For any issues concerning the voting process, call 833-VOTE-FLA (868-3352).