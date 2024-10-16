College Out-Of-State; Is it Right for You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

When it comes to applying for colleges, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming. Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, my world felt contained in one city. I was born and raised there, and I was almost certain my college journey would continue in the place I’d always called home. But when the Common App season rolled around, something shifted. I began exploring options beyond my familiar surroundings. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d end up in the small but vibrant town of Davis, California.

Attending UC Davis has been one of the most thrilling and challenging experiences of my life. I’ve encountered countless highs and lows, all of which have shaped my college experience in unexpected ways. If you’re considering moving out of state for college, I want to share my journey to help you decide whether taking that leap is the right choice for you.

Pro #1: Fresh Starts

Having spent my entire life in the same hometown, my friendships and interactions became familiar but stagnant. While I’m deeply grateful for the amazing friends I grew up with, I craved new experiences and perspectives. Moving to California was a fresh start, but building friendships was no easy task. It felt like an uphill climb, especially when everyone seemed to be part of a tightly-knit community already. However, once I found my people, everything changed. Their backgrounds, personalities, and lifestyles were almost the complete opposite of what I had known, but those differences helped shape me into who I am today. That fresh start didn’t just push me out of my comfort zone—it allowed me to form a friend group that I chose, based on who I’ve become, not just who I was at 8 or 9 years old. It’s been a journey of growth, and I’m thankful for the connections that have come from it.

Con #1: Lack of Support

ne of the toughest challenges of moving out of state was the lack of a built-in support system. Unlike some of my peers, I didn’t have family or friends nearby when I arrived in California. At UC Davis, I had no one to turn to during tough times. I was fortunate to have kind freshman-year roommates who were supportive, especially when I got sick. But one of the most overwhelming experiences came during the spring of 2023, when UC Davis faced a wave of crime, including a serial killer. As many students left to stay with nearby family or friends to escape the fear and uncertainty, I had no such option. The anxiety of realizing I had nowhere to go was jarring.

Thankfully, my roommate at the time offered to take me with her to her friends’ home, but accepting that favor wasn’t easy—it felt like another reminder that I didn’t have my own support system to lean on. During those moments, I found myself questioning whether I had made the right decision to move so far from home. I had to rely on the kindness of a family I had never met before, who graciously took care of me when I needed it most.

Pro #2: Exploring New Places

Having never visited Northern California before, moving out of state opened up the opportunity to explore new places and try different cuisines. For example, I had never been to San Francisco, so visiting iconic spots like Half Moon Bay and touching the Pacific Ocean for the first time was an experience I’ll never forget. The culinary exploration was just as eye-opening. Back in Wisconsin, the variety and authenticity of different cuisines were somewhat limited. But after moving here, with the help of friends, I had my first taste of authentic Korean food in Berkeley—an unforgettable culinary adventure. Moving out of state gave me the chance to truly broaden my horizons, both in terms of places and flavors I never would have experienced otherwise.

Con#2: Finances

One of the biggest hurdles for out-of-state students is the steep tuition. Out-of-state tuition is significantly higher than in-state rates, which can make pursuing college in another state feel out of reach for many students. I was fortunate to have a support system that helped finance my education, but I’m aware that this isn’t the case for everyone. In addition to tuition, the cost of living in California is substantially higher compared to my hometown in Wisconsin. Rent, groceries, and everyday expenses can quickly add up, and they’ve made budgeting and financial management much more challenging. When you factor in these financial variables—higher tuition and living costs—it’s important to weigh whether the out-of-state experience is worth the added expenses.

In conclusion

The decision to move out of state for college is an amazing journey filled with rewarding experiences and significant challenges. On the one hand, it offers the chance for fresh starts, finding yourself in a new environment, which can lead to personal growth and a broader perspective on life. On the other hand, it can present hurdles such as a lack of immediate support and financial strain due to higher tuition and living costs. Ultimately, whether the benefits outweigh the drawbacks depends on your circumstances and goals! As I navigate my path, I’ve come to appreciate the unique opportunities that arise from stepping outside my comfort zone, and it was what was best for me.