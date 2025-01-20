The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

When I told everyone that I would be attending UC Davis, people told me that I would regret my decision to live in a small, boring college town. However, as time passed, I realized just how wrong they were. Downtown Davis is such a quaint part of the city, with so much to offer. Here is how I would spend the perfect day in Downtown.

To start things off, I would go to Mishka’s to pick up some yummy baked goodies and an iced lavender latte. It has also become a staple study spot for my friends and me because of the warm ambience. Besides their conventional bakery items, I love their matcha scone, which is perfect for someone like me who doesn’t love overly sweet items. Beyond Mishka’s, there are plenty of cafes in the area, from Philz to Temple to Pachamama, all of which have some yummy offerings.

If you happen to visit Downtown Davis on a Saturday morning, a pit-stop at the farmer’s market is a must. Living in a college town renowned for its proximity to agriculture implies the need to visit the farmer’s market. From fresh produce to baked goods from small vendors, the market is another place where my friends and I can spend endless amounts of time. My go-to purchases are fresh greens, the legendary farmer’s market apple juice, dried flowers, and of course an iced latte (if I haven’t already visited a cafe).

While drinking coffee and yapping with friends, the next place on our list would be the Arboretum. From going on a morning run in the fall to walking around with friends in the spring, the Arb is the most magical place on campus. With thousands of plant varieties and cute little ducks everywhere, you could easily spend hours here.

For lunch (or dinner), there are so many good food options across various cuisines. My personal favorite food spot is Guad’s Tacos, but Dumpling House and Sophia’s Thai are close seconds. Davis has such a diverse restaurant scene that you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something that you’d like to eat!

In case a meal isn’t enough and you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, head over to the iconic Davis Creamery! When I first visited the town, my parents and I had some delicious ice cream to beat the summer heat. My top favorites have to be lemon poppyseed, matcha, and cardamom rose. For boba lovers, T% has many boba options and mochi donuts! After a nice walk in the Arb, my friends and I once walked over to T% and had some donuts, which were a perfect sweet treat after being in classes and meetings all day. Another place that I love is Yoloberry for some yummy fro-yo (and bonus points for eating it in the car with friends).

Next, I would walk down to a thrift store, such as Yesterday or Bohème. Both have fun Y2K and vintage items that are chic and sustainable. My friend and I went thrifting on Friday and spent hours browsing, as they had so much to offer. A good portion of my thrifted wardrobe comes from both of these stores, and as a college student with a budget and fashion enthusiast, I have been a repeat customer.

Some other fun shops include Kobe Minimart (for the cutest Japanese stationery), Armadillo Records (for an enormous range of music; they even have cassette tapes), Growing Groves (for plants and any plant-related advice), and Newsbeat (for the Jellycat enthusiasts). This is far from a comprehensive list, but rather the stores I frequent the most. If I were to include every single store, this article would be tediously long. That just goes to show how much there is to do downtown, and that it is far from boring.

Living in a small college town such as Davis can be fun, and when I graduate next year, I will miss downtown hangouts with my friends, as I have made so many core memories in this place.