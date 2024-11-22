The Battle of the Balms: A Look Into Various Viral Lip Balms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Every single time I browse my phone for makeup recommendations, I eagerly look forward to hearing about what people think about different lip balms. In the past few years, their popularity has skyrocketed, and I think that I have bought over a dozen tubes of lip balms across this timeframe. Since it’s finally starting to feel like fall in Davis and we need fun alternatives to dry skin, here are my thoughts on some of the major lip gloss brands and which ones are worth it!

Glossier Balm Dotcom – $16

Ever since I heard about Glossier from the VSCO girls in high school, it has become somewhat of a cult classic in my makeup bag. Its original formulation was so popular that fans petitioned the company to bring it back, and they finally did! With castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, the formula is super thick and creamy. If you’re feeling ready to dive into winter, try their hot cocoa lip balm for that comforting chocolatey flavor and a fun wash of color!

At $16, I think that the Balm Dotcom lasts pretty long, does exactly what is advertised, and has such a fun array of scents. It definitely ranks higher on my list of favorites, especially as someone who suffers from badly chapped lips.

Rhode Skin Lip Peptide Treatment – $18

At an extra $2 compared to the Balm Dotcom, the Lip Peptide Treatment is definitely a little pricier. However, Hailey Bieber has split them into two categories: tints and treatments. I definitely do feel that these are super hydrating despite being less thick than the Balm Dotcom due to its amazing ingredient list (peptides, shea butter, cupuaçu, and babassu are all extremely beneficial for keeping your skin hydrated and glazed).

I did end up buying the entire summer collection, a couple of other tints, and two lip treatments from Rhode Skin over the past couple of years, and I think that the hype is well-deserved. I generally tend to steer clear from celebrity beauty brands, but this is one that I will stand by.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm – $25

I may or may not have bought another tube of this balm this weekend, especially since I saw several girls carrying them around campus. I previously bought the Brown Sugar lip balm since a lot of other BIPOC women were raving about it (it does look great on our skin), but couldn’t remember the texture.

I think this product really surprised me. I had found it underwhelming at first, but the more I used it, it felt a lot more hydrating! I still prefer Glossier and Rhode, but Sephora ended up having a 3 for $45 sale, so I bought a few more tubes to keep my lips hydrated throughout the dry Davis winter.

EADEM Le ChouChou Lip Softening Balm – $24

At $24, this lip balm is similar to that of Summer Fridays, but makes up for what is lacking in the Summer Fridays balm. This balm is a multitasker that slightly exfoliates, softens, and deposits color.

I bought this lip balm in the color Boba Bounce, a beautiful chocolate color that is perfect for fall. I originally wanted to get the color Butter Mochi since I occasionally just want a clear lip balm, but it is constantly sold out on both Eadem and Sephora’s website, and for good reason. Despite its steeper price, this lip balm is definitely worth it for its skincare properties and sleek metal applicator.

Tower28 LipSoftie Lip Balm – $16

To end things, here is an other lip product that is fairly affordable. I bought this lip balm in Blood Orange, and it had a very pleasant citrusy flavor. I reached for it quite frequently in the summer, and the Ube Vanilla shade looks like it would be such a lovely fall lip gloss. However, it loses some points for not being as moisturizing as Glossier or Rhode, as that is the primary function of a lip balm.

I’ve also loved many other products from Tower28’s skincare line, and was not surprised at all when they released an amazing lip balm. I did not love it as much as Rhode and Glossier, but at a comparable price point, it is still a great option.

The conclusion? I definitely feel that picking out lip balms is a “you do you” type of activity. I generally lean towards thicker, creamier products due to my dry lips, but for those of you blessed with lovely lips, you can use pretty much any of the balms on this list and enjoy! Everyone has their own preferences towards beauty expenditures, and at the end of the day, you are the one using the product!