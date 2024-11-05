This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

It’s hard to ignore the charms and keychains jangling around everywhere you go these days. Whether on the Unitrans ride to campus, in the seat next to you in lecture, or in front of you in line at the CoHo, you’ve probably spotted all sorts of different bags adorned with a myriad of tinkling treasures.

It doesn’t stop there, either. Take a moment to scroll on on TikTok or Instagram and you might see videos of “bag tours” and the like, with users guiding you through everything they do to make their bags and everything inside them uniquely theirs. It feels like everyone is accessorizing on steroids, creating what Glamour is calling “Fall’s Hottest Trend,” but something about this recent craze seems like so much more than a passing fad or another social media microtrend.

I’ve been decking out everything I own since the day I was born. I’ve always been a bit of a hoarder; I love to amass little trinkets and souvenirs everywhere I go, just to have a little memory to keep in my pocket forever. I remember my childhood bed frame being absolutely covered in stickers that I would collect from every place I go, like free stickers from airports and dentist’s offices, or anything I’d find inside of magazines and cereal boxes. As a kid, I loved changing out the keychains on my backpack each school year, and went all out with scrapbooking covers for all my binders and notebooks the week before classes started. They’ve turned into precious memories, physical time capsules that send me back to those times every time I go home and look through my old things.

Growing up in the era of side bangs and cut-creases, today’s minimalist, clean-girl style has always felt a touch too bland for me. The urge to accessorize manifested in personalizing everything that was mine, including making my bags and purses into beautiful jangling scrapbooks of everything I love. Looking at my charms always puts a smile on my face: an oversized Hello Kitty plush from last Valentine’s Day, a corny souvenir from an impromptu road trip to Monterey, a bunny-shaped stress ball my mom got me over the summer, acrylic anime characters from shopping trips downtown with friends. It sounds mismatched at first, but each charm is a reminder of a memory I hold dear, and it comes together to create an authentic reflection of who I am. In theory, it would look more cohesive if I just bought a bunch of charms at the same time with the same colors and designs, but it just wouldn’t be the same.

What makes the bag charm trend special and unique is that most girls are using the keychains that they already have at home, or just buying charms one at a time to add to their collection whenever something catches their eyes. Unlike most trends these days, which often focus on fitting into a specific mold or aesthetic through mass consumption, the bag charm trend has no goal except for decorating your bags with things that make you smile. It’s a trend that only works if you make it about you instead of emulating Pinterest boards. That’s why I think it’s more than just another passing fad, but a new way to express yourself. In today’s rapidly changing world of fast fashion, it’s beautiful and important to see a viral trend that truly emphasizes sustainability and authenticity.