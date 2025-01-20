This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Going to college further away from home means one thing: I am booking flights constantly. Southwest, United, Delta, Frontier (*shudder*), Spirit, I’ve done it all. Flight delays, red-eyes, even 24-hour round trips! I’ve collected a few highlights based on my experiences, and I hope they can provide some valuable insight and reassurance for those of us who get a migraine every time we open an airline browser.

Try Not to Overpack (Challenge: Impossible)

I know, I know. This is perhaps the most impossible piece of advice I could give. I was incredibly guilty of this at first. If I could check two bags, I would. Every day needed multiple outfits (what if I got one dirty or didn’t like one or one mysteriously disappeared from my suitcase?). I planned for every possible scenario and brought as many accessories and books as I could fit in my bag. Everything was essential. I was definitely going to use it all. Spoiler Alert: I didn’t. Fast forward to my flight home when I was lugging 2 heavy suitcases through the airport and thought my arms were going to fall off.

Pack what you truly need and know you’ll use. Bring necessary back ups: chargers, toiletries, etc. (leave behind the third pair of shoes, trust me). School breaks go by in the blink of an eye, and I always end up using way less than I anticipated. Not to mention the money you’ll save without the checked bag charge!

Now, if the checked bags are complimentary… I can’t be held responsible for my actions. I won’t lie, I still struggle with over-packing, especially on trips where I’m going somewhere new, but please, please, please do as I say, not as I do. Don’t be a glutton for punishment like me. Pack light and save your biceps.

Book as Far in Advance as Possible. And keep an eye out for sales!

In an ideal world, we’d all be able to book flights months in advance and know exactly when they’re cheapest. But, It’s really difficult to book flights months in advance while on the quarter system; time moves at warp speed, and you might be stuck on waitlists that prevent you from booking travel plans until a month into the quarter. So, if life gets in the way and you’re panicking, look online for sales! Google affordable flights for your trip details and you’re sure to find at least one airline that is affordable!

You Missed a Flight? Don’t Panic. Okay, Panic a Little, but You’ll Be Okay.

Confession: I missed my flight home. On Mother’s Day. Can you say nightmare scenario? I woke up at my boarding time (in my defense, I’m really not a morning person). My body chose that specific day to start hearing alarms as lullabies, and I merrily slept way way through not one, not two, but five separate alarms! I woke up in a panic. My heart was racing, my hands were shaking, and my brain was in full in freak-out mode.

If you find yourself in my shoes, here is my best piece of advice: take a deep breath, know that everything is fixable, and spill your guts to your airline customer service agent. I was so incredibly lucky that the customer service agent was so kind to me: I explained my situation and she rebooked me on the next flight! They’re there to help you, and I promise there is always a solution. Remember, things like this happen to the best of us; you just need to keep calm and problem solve!

Even though flights can be stressful, the destination is always worth it. And, who knows, maybe your new friend or meet-cute is sitting right next to you. Pack light, have fun, and safe travels everyone!