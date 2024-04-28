The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to go to Canada. I remember seeing photos of the gorgeous scenery and watching movies that took place in this country. I have multiple family members who have been to Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto and have said nothing but good things about each place. In March of 2024, this dream of mine came true. I hopped on a plane and flew to Vancouver!

The views from the plane were spectacular! The city of Vancouver is incredible to look at from that height. All of the trees in the forest are beautiful; I literally felt like I was in Twilight! When I stepped off the plane and took my first breath, it was like I was in a totally different world. I was mesmerized by this country.

The city itself is very nice. It’s very clean, and the buildings are very tall. It really reminded me of Seattle because of the crisp weather and again, the big buildings. It drizzled a bit, but nothing that I couldn’t handle. The air felt so fresh and nice on my skin. Walking in the city really felt like a movie because of all of the beautiful buildings, trees, and statues. I was able to realize why so many movies are filmed in Vancouver: it’s beautiful!

Another reason why I absolutely love downtown Vancouver is because of the fairy lights all around every single tree, and some buildings. It looks very pretty at night, and it really reminds me of walking around downtown Davis. Of course, there is the famous Gastown Steam Clock. This clock makes noises every half hour, and it’s powered by steam to let people know what time of day it is. I got a video of it, and it’s very fun to watch from time to time.

Now, let me tell you about the food! Everything tasted so delicious. I was mostly excited to try the infamous maple syrup in Canada! I was very impressed. The syrup is out of this world, and it definitely deserves the hype it gets. Canadian bacon is also very tasty. It was nice and crispy and the flavors were delightful.

A vacation in my book has to involve shopping! I was impressed with how walkable everything is. The streets aren’t narrow at all, and many shops are within five minutes of each other. You can walk everywhere. There are so many places to go and shop, and it was a fun activity. Getting a cab is a bit of a hassle, but just step on the street and wave. I don’t know how New Yorkers do it.

If you’re thinking about taking a trip to Canada, I say go for it! It is very pretty and it will definitely be a memorable experience. There are so many fun activities to take part in such as shopping, hiking, snowboarding, zip lining, the list goes on and on. The next time I get the opportunity to visit this amazing place, I will take it in a heartbeat.