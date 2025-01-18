Movies to Anticipate in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

With the rise in success of sequels, this year’s upcoming movies will mostly be continuations of stories that became hits at the box office and in many people’s lives. From superhero movies to live-action movies, 2025 will be full of recreations and elaborations on popular stories. The year will also include new and unique narratives from beloved directors. Here are some of the most-anticipated movies that will come out in 2025:

Mickey 17 (March 7, 2025):

Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattison) is a disposable employee, which means that once he dies, he can regenerate as a duplicate of himself that has his previous memories. His job is to complete dangerous missions connected to the colonization of a planet in space. However, on his 17th replication, he survives the mission and comes back to see that there is an 18th replication of him already made. This film was directed and written by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, best known for his 2019 film Parasite, which was the first foreign film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. This movie will star Robert Pattison, Steven Yuen, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and many more.

Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025):

A group of anti-heroes consisting of U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), are sent on a mission commissioned by the U.S. government. This will be the last film in the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Ballerina (June 6, 2025):

Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) begins her training as a ballerina assassin under the traditions of an assassin organization called the Ruska Roma to seek out revenge for her father’s death. This film is a spin-off from the highly praised action franchise John Wick. It will take place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Alongside Oscar nominee Ana de Armas, the cast also consists of Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, and Keanu Reeves.

Fantastic 4 (July 25, 2025):

This film will follow Marvel’s famous family, the Fantastic Four. This group consists of Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm or Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm or Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm or The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). It is unclear where the movie will start, but all that is known right now is that this group must defend Earth from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). This film will launch the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wicked: For Good (November 21, 2025):

This film will be the second part of the musical film adaptation Wicked (2024). Wicked: For Good will cover the second act of the classic musical where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) embrace their titles of Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, their friendship tested. This will star the same cast as the first film and is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the first film.

Zootopia 2 (November 26, 2025):

Judy Hopps and Nick Wild, the main characters from the first movie Zootopia (2016), go undercover to investigate a mysterious reptile who has been causing havoc in Zootopia. The movie will star Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, Ke Huy Quan as Gary, Fortune Feimster as Nibbles, and Shakira as Gazelle.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (December 5, 2025):

This film will be the sequel to the highly successful film Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) which was an adaptation of the beloved video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon. At the time of writing this article, there was no information about the plot of this film. However, fans of the film and video games have made assumptions that this film will follow the famous lore of the game or continue to be based on the books written about the game.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19, 2025):

This film will be the third installment of the movie franchise Avatar and will continue off from the storyline of the film Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). This movie will reveal a new Na’vi clan that will be the antagonists and instead of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) being the main narrator of the story, his son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) will be the main narrator of the film.

This is just a small handful of the many highly anticipated movies that will come out this year. This year seems to stay on-trend with all of the sequels and continuations of successful stories. All we can hope for as the audience is that the stories will be done right.