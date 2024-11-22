This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

One of the best things about fall, more than any other season, is the iconic drinks we all get excited for as soon as the days start getting shorter and the air starts getting breezier. There’s something about the colder weather that makes you crave the classics: cinnamon chai, mulled apple cider, and especially pumpkin spice lattes. But I’m here to introduce you to a new fall classic in the making—delicious, earthy, roasted hojicha.

You’ve definitely heard of matcha, and if matcha is the bombastic it-girl of sweet treats, hojicha is her underappreciated, sweet and artsy younger sister. Hojicha comes from combining “Houji” (焙じ) meaning “roast” and “cha” (茶) meaning tea in Japanese, and is (as the name suggests) made from roasting steamed green tea leaves until they reach a light golden brown color. While matcha has an unmistakably grassy and astringent taste, hojicha is velvety smooth with a more earthy, nutty flavor. This makes it the perfect drink for fall, especially since its low caffeine content means you can drink it both as an easy wake me up or a cozy way to wind down as the nights get longer. It’s simple to make, and takes all the same steps and tools as making a delicious matcha latte. However, it doesn’t get clumpy, so it rarely requires sifting, making it the perfect Lazy Girl drink, too!

Here’s my current favorite way to enjoy Hojicha, the coziest festive fall pick-me up you’ll need this season!

Iced Apple Pie Hojicha Latte

Ingredients

1 apple

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Maple or Agave Syrup

Vanilla Extract

180 ml of milk (any milk works, but I find that oat milk tastes the best)

2 teaspoons of Hojicha Powder (any brand works, I’m currently using Cafe Maiko’s)

60 ml filtered water

Instructions