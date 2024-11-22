One of the best things about fall, more than any other season, is the iconic drinks we all get excited for as soon as the days start getting shorter and the air starts getting breezier. There’s something about the colder weather that makes you crave the classics: cinnamon chai, mulled apple cider, and especially pumpkin spice lattes. But I’m here to introduce you to a new fall classic in the making—delicious, earthy, roasted hojicha.
You’ve definitely heard of matcha, and if matcha is the bombastic it-girl of sweet treats, hojicha is her underappreciated, sweet and artsy younger sister. Hojicha comes from combining “Houji” (焙じ) meaning “roast” and “cha” (茶) meaning tea in Japanese, and is (as the name suggests) made from roasting steamed green tea leaves until they reach a light golden brown color. While matcha has an unmistakably grassy and astringent taste, hojicha is velvety smooth with a more earthy, nutty flavor. This makes it the perfect drink for fall, especially since its low caffeine content means you can drink it both as an easy wake me up or a cozy way to wind down as the nights get longer. It’s simple to make, and takes all the same steps and tools as making a delicious matcha latte. However, it doesn’t get clumpy, so it rarely requires sifting, making it the perfect Lazy Girl drink, too!
Here’s my current favorite way to enjoy Hojicha, the coziest festive fall pick-me up you’ll need this season!
Iced Apple Pie Hojicha Latte
Ingredients
- 1 apple
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
- Maple or Agave Syrup
- Vanilla Extract
- 180 ml of milk (any milk works, but I find that oat milk tastes the best)
- 2 teaspoons of Hojicha Powder (any brand works, I’m currently using Cafe Maiko’s)
- 60 ml filtered water
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix together cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and syrup to taste. You can add as much or as little as you want to bring out your favorite flavors, and add your own fall spice mixes to add flavor!
- Cut the apple into evenly sized pieces. You can peel the apple if you don’t like the skin, but I find that leaving the peel on adds an extra warmth to the finished product.
- In either a pan or an air fryer, place the apple pieces and pour over the bowl of spiced syrup. Cook for about 7 minutes or until the apples are browned and the scent is irresistible!
- While waiting for the apples to cook, whisk 2 teaspoons of Hojicha Powder with 60 ml of water in a tea bowl. You can use a chasen or a milk frother for the best results, but a regular whisk or even a fork can work as well.
- Remove the apples from the syrup and save them to eat later! I like to eat them over greek yogurt with chia seeds and granola for an apple pie yogurt bowl.
- (Or, if you want to use the apples in your drink, use a blender to blend together the cooked apples with the syrup into a puree.)
- Pour the syrup or puree into a cup. Then pour over your choice of milk. Warm up the milk for a hot latte, or add ice to the milk for a refreshing iced drink!
- Finally, slowly pour the hojicha mixture from step 4 over the milk.
- Sip, stir, and enjoy!