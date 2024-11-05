Fall Into Fiction: Autumn Reading List For Book Lovers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Fall is the beginning of the end. The year is wrapping up and you suddenly realize that you have not fulfilled that resolution you made to start reading more—yay! Now, rather than feeling sorry for yourself and promising to fulfill your resolution next year, why not take a minute to create a weekly reading list and allow yourself to unwind with a good book in your hand?

Reading, to me, has always been a breath of fresh air. It is a break from whatever is going on in life. Whenever I open a book, it’s the imagination equivalent of a guided meditation, that is, I get to follow a story while my mind runs wild showing me what it looks like. It is truly a privilege to be able to take some time out and treat myself with a good, well-written book. And nothing pairs well with a cozy book than this gorgeous season of Autumn—the herald of new beginnings.

With that being said, here is a list of five must-reads for this fall that made me lose myself in the world of fiction—and I hope they do the same for you!