Fall Into Fiction: Autumn Reading List For Book Lovers

Fall is the beginning of the end. The year is wrapping up and you suddenly realize that you have not fulfilled that resolution you made to start reading more—yay! Now, rather than feeling sorry for yourself and promising to fulfill your resolution next year, why not take a minute to create a weekly reading list and allow yourself to unwind with a good book in your hand?
Reading, to me, has always been a breath of fresh air. It is a break from whatever is going on in life. Whenever I open a book, it’s the imagination equivalent of a guided meditation, that is, I get to follow a story while my mind runs wild showing me what it looks like. It is truly a privilege to be able to take some time out and treat myself with a good, well-written book. And nothing pairs well with a cozy book than this gorgeous season of Autumn—the herald of new beginnings.
With that being said, here is a list of five must-reads for this fall that made me lose myself in the world of fiction—and I hope they do the same for you!
- The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Synopsis: Nine years ago, Vivienne Jones nursed her broken heart like any young witch would: vodka, weepy music, bubble baths… and a curse on the horrible boyfriend. Sure, Vivi knows she shouldn’t use her magic this way, but with only an “orchard hayride” scented candle on hand, she isn’t worried it will cause him anything more than a bad hair day or two.
That is, until Rhys Penhallow, descendent of the town’s ancestors, breaker of hearts, and annoyingly just as gorgeous as he always was, returns to Graves Glen, Georgia. What should be a quick trip to recharge the town’s ley lines and make an appearance at the annual fall festival turns disastrously wrong. With one calamity after another striking Rhys, Vivi realizes her silly little Ex Hex may not have been so harmless after all.
Suddenly, Graves Glen is under attack from murderous wind-up toys, a pissed-off ghost, and a talking cat with some interesting things to say. Vivi and Rhys have to ignore their off-the-charts chemistry to work together to save the town and find a way to break the break-up curse before it’s too late.
My thoughts: I laughed. A lot. If you had a long day and are sick of doom-scrolling, this is the book for you. It is perfect for this spooky season. Set in a picturesque small town, this story of Vivienne and Rhys is going to make you laugh and warm your heart until you can’t take it. It is a cute, light-hearted read with a distinct plot and loveable characters, perfect to ease you back into reading this fall.
- The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Synopsis: Florence Day is the ghostwriter for one of the most prolific romance authors in the industry, and she has a problem—after a terrible breakup, she no longer believes in love. It’s as good as dead. When her new editor, a too-handsome mountain of a man, won’t give her an extension on her book deadline, Florence prepares to kiss her career goodbye. But then she gets a phone call she never wanted to receive, and she must return home for the first time in a decade to help her family bury her beloved father. For ten years, she’s run from the town that never understood her, and even though she misses the sound of a warm Southern night and her eccentric, loving family and their funeral parlor, she can’t bring herself to stay. Even with her father gone, it feels like nothing in this town has changed. And she hates it. Until she finds a ghost standing at the funeral parlor’s front door, just as broad and infuriatingly handsome as ever, and he’s just as confused about why he’s there as she is. Romance is most certainly dead… but so is her new editor, and his unfinished business will have her second-guessing everything she’s ever known about love stories.
My thoughts: This book beckons you to return to its pages when you’re seeking a glimmer of hope. It may seem like a cute, light-hearted read, but it is so much more than that. The deep visceral nature of this book when it comes to dealing with the sadness of death hits you like a ton of bricks and you just don’t know what to do with yourself but to read on. Prepare yourself for an enchanting tale of meet-cutes, humor, misunderstandings, and misadventures which is sure to make a comfortable place for itself in your heart.
- Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Synopsis: According to the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter—the world’s only totally reliable guide to the future—the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just after tea… People have been predicting the end of the world almost from its very beginning, so it’s only natural to be skeptical when a new date is set for Judgement Day. This time though, the armies of Good and Evil really do appear to be massing. The four Bikers of the Apocalypse are hitting the road. But both the angels and demons—well, one fast-living demon and a somewhat fussy angel—would quite like the Rapture not to happen. And someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist…
My thoughts: I have read this book four times now, and watched the series on Prime Video more times than I can count. It is that good. When I say that this novel is written by a comedic genius, I am not exaggerating. It had such a unique premise, dialogues that will make you laugh until your belly hurts, and such idiosyncratic characters that you cannot help but be completely spellbound. Written by Gaiman and Pratchett, Good Omens is one of the best books I have ever read and I cannot wait to read it again!
- Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Synopsis: A dangerous alliance between a Vampyre bride and an Alpha Werewolf becomes a love deep enough to sink your teeth into in this new paranormal romance. Misery Lark, the only daughter of the most powerful Vampyre councilman of the Southwest, is an outcast—again. Her days of living in anonymity among the Humans are over: she has been called upon to uphold a historic peacekeeping alliance between the Vampyres and their mortal enemies, the Weres, and she sees little choice but to surrender herself in the exchange—again… Weres are ruthless and unpredictable, and their Alpha, Lowe Moreland, is no exception. He rules his pack with absolute authority, but not without justice. And, unlike the Vampyre Council, not without feeling. It’s clear from the way he tracks Misery’s every movement that he doesn’t trust her. If only he knew how right he was…. Because Misery has her own reasons to agree to this marriage of convenience, reasons that have nothing to do with politics or alliances, and everything to do with the only thing she’s ever cared about. And she is willing to do whatever it takes to get back what’s hers, even if it means a life alone in Were territory… alone with the wolf.
My thoughts: This book will transport you back to when in middle school you would read Wattpad and Ao3 novels under your blankets. (We really should not have been exposed to these books at the tender age of twelve and up.) Buckle yourself up four hundred pages of cringe that you will hate to love. It is a classic Ali Hazelwood novel with a quirky female protagonist and her obsessive muscle man, and you will be 100% there for it. This entire novel is a giggle fest and pairs perfectly with a fun cold drink and cozy knit blanket by the window.
- Find Me by Andre Aciman
Synopsis: Elio believes he has left behind his first love—but as an affair with an older man intensifies, his thoughts turn to the past and to Oliver. Oliver, a college professor, husband, and father, is preparing to leave New York. The imminent trip stirs up longing and regret, awakening an old desire and propelling him towards a decision that could change everything. In Call Me By Your Name, we fell in love with Oliver and Elio. Find Me returns to these unforgettable characters, exploring how love can ripple out from the past and into the future.
My Thoughts: If Call Me By Your Name is the summer of love then Find Me is the autumn of memories. If Call Me By Your Name is about first love then Find Me is about true love. If Call Me By Your Name is the food for your soul then Find Me is the water for your heart. This book sucked me into the story and never let me leave. It is one of the most beautiful books I have ever read. The way Aciman masterfully intertwines the plot with the philosophies of love is a sight to behold. Sit back and get ready to rethink your entire history of romance because this book will make you examine the very nature of love.