Why You Should Read Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar”

The Bell Jar is the only novel ever written by renowned poet Sylvia Plath. Published only weeks before her tragic death, it gives a vaguely fictionalized retelling of her time in college where she struggled greatly with depression. It was revolutionary for its raw discussions around societal sexism and mental health. Over the years, it has rightfully established its place as a highly influential piece in classic literature.

Despite being written decades ago, The Bell Jar explores relevant issues that modern readers can relate to. Esther, Plath’s stand-in protagonist, frequently grapples with the restrictions that accompany being a woman. She struggles with double standards of virginity between men and women, and is frustrated at the condescension the men in her life treat her with. She dreads the idea of having children, pointing out that parenthood restricts womens’ lives much more than it affects mens’. These thoughts make her want to avoid marriage altogether.

Amidst this crisis, Esther is overcome with intrusive thoughts and suicidal ideation. Most of her friends and family misunderstand her depression. They either try to find surface level ways to snap her out of it, or make it about themselves by wondering if they were the cause. Some people even blame Esther for her condition (such as her nurse who complains about how “difficult” psychiatric patients are). While mental health awareness has come far since then, these are still familiar responses to depression.

The Bell Jar is also incredibly relatable in describing the trials of young adulthood. Esther struggles to understand who she is, developing her beliefs and values through the book. She is also normally a high achiever and feels incredibly burned out by her depression, describing it as a bell jar that traps and suffocates her. Even if she feels temporary reprieve, it is always hovering overhead, ready to trap her again within moments.

The fig tree metaphor is also one of the most famous parts of this book. Life is described to be like a fig tree, where all of Esther’s potential paths are different ripening figs. If she is unable to choose the path she wants to take in time, the figs will fall to the ground and rot. Most young adults can understand the pain of having multiple passions and knowing that not all of them can be followed to their fullest extent.

However, readers should also know that there were repeated instances of racism throughout the novel. While The Bell Jar was revolutionary for its time because of its feminist themes, it was also a product of its time regarding its attitudes towards people of color. I think it’s important to contextualize the views of older authors while still acknowledging that not everyone is comfortable reading them.

The Bell Jar is everything at once– hauntingly beautiful, melancholy, thought-provoking, and even funny. It has definitely impacted the way I view mental illness, as well as how I can better care for others in my life. Plath truly showed the disastrous effects depression can wreak on a person’s mind. But despite the somber tone of most of the novel and Plath’s own tragic demise, I felt a bit of hope at the end of the story. Esther’s doctors believe she has recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital, and as she prepares to leave she tells herself: “I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart: I am, I am, I am.”