In years past, the spirit of Christmas had us elated. As children, we wrote lists on paper with a candy cane background or circled toy magazines for Barbies and cars. Now, we circle answers to multiple-choice questions and want peace of mind more than anything. As finals approach and the weight of life sits heavy on our shoulders, it is easy to lose the jolly energy that Christmas used to have us excited for. It can make us wonder what went wrong– did we just grow up and realize that Christmas was just another holiday that gave us a break from real life? Following the famous words of Cindy Lou Who, where are you, Christmas?

In elementary school, Christmas was a day students counted down for. With advent calendars or movie days with hot chocolate and pajamas, there were things to look forward to. As we got older, these activities stopped, but why? Did teachers in middle and high school lose that Christmas spirit themselves and project it onto students? These were the times in our life that we can pinpoint where that Christmas spirit in ourselves had maybe begun to be diminished. Gradually, school activities became finals, and instead of a Christmas activity, it turned into a shorter lab day.

Obviously, there are things outside of our control in our adult lives. School and work are ones with schedules that are typically set in stone and aren’t as flexible to our moods, so what can we do to make our hearts grow two sizes? Decorate, of course! Just because the last month of the year approaches does not mean that everything will magically turn into Christmas decorations and hot cocoa whilst watching a movie. When we were younger, these things were done for us. Now that we are older, it’s time that we take the initiative in making our own Christmas. A few places to start could be putting up Christmas decor, and if you don’t have any, there are many DIY tutorials out there using household items. If you’re able to buy decor that you know you will use and love for years to come, make the investment worth it. Making hot chocolate is a holiday staple, and with the weather finally starting to cool down, there is something about a mug of hot cocoa that is so comforting. This one might be the most obvious, but just watching Christmas-centered movies can help bring that holiday spirit back to our lives. A few of my favorites are the Santa Clause trilogy, The Polar Express, and Eloise At Christmas Time. Watching these movies while wearing comfy pajamas adds to the experience, and bonus points if they have a Christmas pattern.

While it sucks to feel the holiday blues, being able to rebuild an environment for ourselves that is safe and comforting can definitely aid us in the midst of life. It may seem as if we have lost the Christmas spirit inside ourselves, but we will never lose our inner child, the one who was in awe just at the mere sight of Christmas lights. Make your own Christmas, and believe, the bell may just ring. Happy holidays!