What the Results of The Election Mean for the U.S.

The day we have been anticipating came and went – November 5th, Election Day. A turning point that we see every four years. A lot is at stake in this election: freedom, basic human rights, and the future of America. The 2024 election is one of the most crucial in all of history, as the future of America is in the hands of the results.

First, if you are unfamiliar with how the election process works, in order to be elected the presidential candidate needs to win the majority of the electoral college votes, which is 270 out of 538. The two main parties that go head to head are the Democrats and Republicans, however voters are able to vote for a third party or write in their own candidate. This election cycle, the two candidates are current Vice President, Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. If you recall from 2016, the same type of election is present as another female candidate is in the race. To be eligible to vote, you need to be 18 in the United States. However, 16 and 17 year olds in California can pre register to vote here or at their local DMV when getting their driver’s license.

When I say that this election has a lot at stake, I mean it. The results of this election will change the future of the United States and history. Had the results of the 2024 election led to Kamala Harris, it would have been a historic milestone for the United States. Harris being the first woman and person of Black & South Asian descent to serve as president. Her policies would have brought a new perspective as a female. She aimed to address issues of reproductive rights, gun violence, reduce healthcare costs, and raise the minimum wage. Her leadership would bring a new perspective on global diplomacy and progressive domestic policies, impacting America’s role on the world stage. With the opposite party, former President Donald Trump winning, the United States will no longer have democratic freedom. Trump’s policies include having a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, reversing prior gun laws for easier access to firearms and increasing oil/gas production. His main focus is to enforce “Project 2025” which is a large document focusing on the topics of government, abortion, family, immigration, climate and the economy.

When I am writing this the results are in, and unfortunately the results are disappointing. The 2024 election is a repeat of 2016. President Trump is now America’s 47th President meaning his campaign will begin after his inauguration on January 20th, 2025. The democratic party’s fight is not over yet, as the supporters of Kamala Harris will continue to fight for freedom, justice, and equality for all. Young people can stay engaged with the Democratic Party after an election by joining local clubs and volunteering for community outreach programs. They can also advocate for important issues, and connect with party leaders on social media to stay informed and involved. Your voice does not stop when the election ends but grows for the next one.