Trichotillomania: The Tug-of-War You Didn’t Know You Were Fighting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter.

Imagine living with an invisible tug-of-war in your own mind. For me, trichotillomania is an uncontrollable urge to pull out my own hair, and it has been just that. It’s not just a habit or a phase, it’s a part of my story, one with unique challenges, resilience, and, ultimately, growth. This disorder remains hidden in misunderstanding, stigma, and an overwhelming sense of isolation. Let’s untangle the roots of trichotillomania (or “trich” for short) and explore what it means to live with this often-overlooked disorder.

My Introduction to Trichotillomania

I didn’t have a word for it at first. All I knew was that, as a child and teenager, the act of pulling out my eyelashes felt strangely comforting. It started when I was a baby, it was an absent-minded habit during homework or while watching TV. But over time, the patches on my eyelashes, eyebrows, and the back of my hand became harder to ignore, and so did the shame.

Living with trichotillomania often felt isolating, like carrying a secret too odd to share. Friends would ask why I had bald patches (the ones that were visible), but I’d deflect with excuses. The hardest part wasn’t just the visible effects, it was the emotional aftermath: frustration, guilt, and a nagging fear that I’d never regain control.

What is Trichotillomania?

For those that are unfamiliar, trichotillomania is a body-focused repetitive behavior (BFRB). It’s not about vanity, nor is it a “bad habit.” It’s a complex disorder tied to brain chemistry, emotional triggers, and, sometimes, genetics. Like many others, I found myself trapped in a cycle:

1. The Trigger: Stress, boredom, or even a need for comfort.

2. The Act: Pulling out a single strand, or several, brought temporary relief.

3. The Aftermath: Guilt, frustration, and a longing to stop.

​​Why Does It Happen?

No one wakes up and decides, Today’s a great day to pull out my hair! The causes of trichotillomania are a cocktail of nature and nurture:

Genetics: Studies show a familial link, meaning if Aunt Martha had her quirks, you might have inherited a few. Brain Chemistry: Researchers believe irregularities in dopamine (that little brain chemical responsible for rewards) might play a role. Stress and Trauma: Emotional disturbance often serves as the match to the flame.

Misdiagnosis and the Stigma of “It’s Just Hair”

One of the biggest challenges for people with trich is simply getting someone to take it seriously. Because the condition manifests physically, it’s often dismissed as a bad habit rather than a mental health issue. This lack of awareness often delays diagnosis and treatment.

Stigma doesn’t help either. People might joke about pulling their hair out over finals or a bad date, but for those with trichotillomania, it’s not hyperbole, it’s a daily battle.

The Emotional Impact: More Than Meets the Eye

For years, my trichotillomania made me feel like I was fighting an unwinnable battle. Social situations were tricky. How do you explain bald spots or missing lashes without wanting to disappear into the floor? The mental toll was heavier than the physical one, as I often felt trapped in a loop of shame and self-doubt.

My Recovery: The Ups, Downs, and Lessons Learned

Recovery, I’ve learned, is not a straight line. There were weeks when I didn’t pull at all and felt like I’d conquered my urges. Then, a particularly stressful day would knock me back to square one.

Therapy was a turning point for me. Through Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), I began to understand my triggers and develop healthier responses. Habit-Reversal Training (HRT) introduced me to alternatives like fidget toys or textured fabrics, which gave my hands something to do besides pulling.

Mindfulness also played a big role. Learning to pause and acknowledge my emotions, rather than act on autopilot, helped me regain a sense of control. Was it easy? Absolutely not. But each small victory reminded me that progress, not perfection, was the goal.

Practical Coping Strategies That Worked for Me

Over time, I developed a toolkit of strategies that helped me manage my trichotillomania:

– Fidget Tools: From spinner rings to putty, these gave my hands a new outlet.

– Wearing Barriers: Gloves or headbands created a physical reminder to pause.

– Stress Management: Yoga, journaling, and even long walks helped me channel anxiety into healthier outlets.

– Self-Compassion: I learned to forgive myself for slip-ups, viewing them as part of the journey rather than failures.

The Bigger Picture: Why Awareness Matters

Trichotillomania is more common than people realize, yet it often hides in plain sight due to stigma. Society’s focus on appearance doesn’t make it any easier; we’re taught to value shiny, perfect hair, not the person beneath it. Trichotillomania isn’t a punchline or a minor inconvenience, it’s a disorder that deserves empathy and understanding. Increased awareness can make the way for better treatments, reduced stigma, and stronger support systems. If you’re living with trichotillomania or know someone who is, remember: You are not your disorder. Your worth isn’t measured by the fullness of your hair but by the strength of your spirit.

By sharing my story, I hope to challenge those stereotypes and remind others with trich that they’re not alone. Recovery is possible, and even on the hardest days, self- awareness and kindness goes a long way.

Resources for Support

If you or someone you know is struggling with trichotillomania, here are some great starting points:

– The TLC Foundation for BFRBs: A hub for education and community support.

– TrichStop: Offers tools, forums, and therapist directories.

– Psychology Today: Understanding Trichotillomania: Articles and expert advice tailored to trich.