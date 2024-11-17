The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we confront the unfortunate reality of Trump’s second term, it’s crucial to remember that we can’t give up. Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized in her concession speech that even though we didn’t win this election, we shouldn’t stop fighting because when we fight, we ultimately win in the long run. It is ok to cry, it is ok to feel angry, it is ok to feel overwhelmed. It is ok to feel however you are feeling but we must not revert into despair. We need to continue this fight. Giving up would mean sacrificing any chance of preserving our rights and being treated as human beings. Here are three ways you can fight against Project 2025 and become more civically engaged:

1. Get involved with your local government

Visit your local town halls and make it a habit to meet with local representatives, monitor their voting records, and hold them accountable. I understand that this can be time-consuming, but you can contact your local officials by emailing them about your concerns or expressing your support for specific laws or propositions. By doing this, you ensure that your voice is heard.

Remember, voting isn’t the end of your relationship with your representatives—it’s the beginning. Reach out to them regularly, share your concerns, and remind them that they serve at the will of their constituents. They need to hear from you not only during election season but throughout the year. Here’s how to find your local officials.

When necessary, sign petitions, write letters, and join phone banks. Don’t hesitate to speak up if you believe your representatives are failing to act in the public’s best interests. The more we demand accountability from those in office, the more likely they are to remember that they are there to serve the people.

2. Support non-profit organizations fighting for change

There are many organizations that are working hard to make a difference in the world. They’re working on issues like climate change, voting rights, social justice, and healthcare. You can help them by donating money, volunteering your time, or just spreading the word about their work.

Pick one or two organizations that you care about and support them. Follow their updates, go to their events, and help them spread their message. Even small donations can make a big difference, especially when you do it with a lot of people. Together, we can make a difference!

Personally, I’m a big fan of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), although I wish they didn’t advocate for all forms of speech. Despite this, they do a lot of commendable work in promoting civil rights. Here’s how you can get involved with the ACLU. I also support the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for its efforts in advancing progressive policies. Here’s how you can get involved with the DNC. Additionally, the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) Students is an excellent nonprofit organization that students can actively engage with. Last year, they successfully campaigned to phase out plastic bags from grocery stores. They conduct quarterly campaigns focusing on crucial social and environmental issues, enabling students to actively contribute to positive change. Here’s how you can get involved with CALPIRG.

3. Stay informed and educate others

Stay informed and educate others. The more you know, the better you can make informed decisions. Be careful about what you read and share on social media, because sometimes people spread misinformation and conspiracy theories, these are called negative echo chambers. Fact-check information from reliable sources and be open to different perspectives. Share your knowledge with your friends, family, and community. Let’s have respectful discussions about important issues.

It’s also important to be on the lookout for misinformation and conspiracy theories, especially during election time. These can spread quickly and cause divisions in our society. Make sure you’re sharing credible information and challenging misinformation in a constructive way. By working together to stay informed, we can build a stronger and more resilient democracy.

This will help fight against the fake information the Trump administration has a tendency to spread. Such as the moment during the presidential debate with Vice President Harris where Trump claimed immigrants were eating pets.

Although the election is over, the work is just beginning. If we’re serious about creating a better future, we have to remain engaged, informed, and proactive. Democracy doesn’t end with casting a vote; it’s sustained through the efforts of everyday citizens who refuse to stay silent or sit on the sidelines.

Now is the time to roll up our sleeves, to do the work that democracy demands of us. Together, we can build a future that honors the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. It starts with each of us showing up, speaking out, and working toward the society we want to see. Democracy depends on it. So in the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama “Do Something!”