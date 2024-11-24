“The Short n Sweet Tour Is Over – But Sabrina Carpenter’s Legacy is Just Beginning” 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter.

“She’s working late cause she’s a singer”- Sabrina Carpenter has officially wrapped the North American leg of her sold out, “Short n Sweet” Tour in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles was filled with three spectacular nights of new positions and special guest appearances making the wrap up so sweet! The tour, which marked a significant milestone in Carpenter’s career, brought her music to 33 cities across North America showcasing her evolution as an artist and cementing her place as a rising star in pop music. While this chapter has closed, it’s evident that Sabrina Carpenter’s journey is far from over—her legacy is just beginning.

Beginning her fame on Disney Channel, Carpenter has been in the spotlight for over a decade, however she is only now rising to fame. Songs from her past two albums, E-mails I Can’t Send and Short N Sweet have put her on the map. The tracks of Because I liked a Boy and Nonsense from Emails I can’t Send went viral on TikTok in 2022 following the internet drama timeline of what went down with her, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Basset’s previous relationship. Now her album “Short N Sweet” has taken over this past summer by storm as many songs on her new album made it to Billboard’s Top 10 for a number of weeks. Carpenter also recived a new revival of fans from opening up Taylor Swift’s, The Eras Tour, late last year in Australia and Latin America. Alongside her time on the road, Sabrina made headlines for her off-stage appearances as well, as she returned as a guest for the second US Leg of The Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her and Swift surprised fans by singing a mashup of Espresso Please Please Please and Is it Over Now. This mashup surprised fans all across the world – including me as I watched it live on a grainy livestream. Fans are eagerly hoping that these two sensational artists will collaborate together in the future.

The North American leg of the tour continued to showcase Sabrina’s star power and charming personality in a more intimate setting. Selling out the iconic venues of Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the setlist blended her upbeat tracks of Feather and Good Graces with heartfelt ballads such as Because I Liked a Boy, Sharpest Tool, and Dumb & Poetic. Her witty banter and infectious energy made every show unique, especially during her infamous arresting of guests before her performance of Juno.

In the words of Sabrina, “you make me wanna make you fall in love” – each show a special fan or celebrity guest was humorously “arrested” for being “too hot” with fuzzy pink handcuffs. Guests included actress Millie Bobby Brown, Margaret Qualley, and comedian Marcello Hernandez from the SNL Domingo skit.This segment brought fans together throughout the tour as they worked together guessing who would be arrested and if she would have a new position to try. This was done on the fanmade app, “Sabrina Alert” where fans could guess all things related to the Short N Sweet Tour and win a prize for the most points. The app has brought together over 10,000 fans making it one of the most popular entertainment apps for Carpenters and Swifties. Every show was an immersive experience where fans felt a personal connection to Sabrina.

While the North American leg has come to an end, fans have more to look forward to this holiday season as the Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, releases on Netflix starting on December 6th at 6pm PST. Sabrina’s legacy is only beginning and there is so much more to come with her fame.