The Love Hypothesis: All Tropes, No Depth

The Love Hypothesis, written by Ali Hazelwood, has made a big name for itself in the contemporary romance genre with its academic setting and fake-dating premise. However, beneath the polished exterior of STEM representation and witty banter, there is a story that, for some readers, falls short of delivering a satisfying or original romantic experience. While the book does have its good moments, the book’s reliance on overused tropes, uneven pacing, and superficial character development makes it a difficult read.

At first glance, The Love Hypothesis appears to offer a new and fresh take on the fake-dating trope, blending it with a veil of academics and coming into oneself as an adult. Unfortunately, the execution becomes predictable, and overly reliant on typical literary cliches. The plot adheres to the beats of a quintessential romantic comedy, but without all the sparkle and excitement that comes with it.

The fake-dating scenario between Olive Smith, a Ph.D. candidate, and Dr. Adam Carlsen, a brooding and renowned professor, is initiated in an awkward and sudden manner. Olive kisses Adam in an attempt to convince her best friend, Anh, that she’s moved on from her ex-boyfriend, and Adam inexplicably agrees to go along with this rash charade. While this setup is meant to be humorous, it strains credibility and feels extremely contrived as a narrative. As the story unfolds, the plot meanders through staged dates, misunderstandings, a hotel mishap, and conveniently timed revelations. While these elements may all appeal to fans of lighthearted romance, they lack the complexity and emotional essentials that would typically make a story memorable.

One of the biggest criticisms I found as a reader of The Love Hypothesis was its characters, who often feel like cringeworthy archetypes rather than fully developed individuals. Olive is presented as a quirky and insecure heroine, but her personality often relies on the “adorkable” trope that authors have used time and time again. While her struggles with imposter syndrome and academia are relatable, they are not explored with enough depth to make her compelling. She reads as more of a character straight from a middle schooler’s One Direction fanfiction rather than from a published novel.

Adam Carlsen, the love interest, embodies the classic “grumpy, but actually really kind and funny” archetype. While Hazelwood attempts to humanize him with moments of vulnerability and relatability, his character feels flat and underdeveloped, and straight-up unrealistic as a professor. His motivations for agreeing to the fake relationship remain vague, and his interactions with Olive feel condescending at times.

The supporting characters are not even enough to save these two “imperfectly perfect” main characters, as Olive’s best friends Anh and Malcolm are reduced to the stereotypical roles of supportive friends and sassy sidekicks. Their presence in the story feels more functional than meaningful. They may as well not have even existed in this story in my eyes.

While the author Hazelwood is a neuroscientist herself, the execution of academia and STEM often falls short. The academic life descriptions are surface-level, and often feel secondary to the plot itself. Olive’s research is rarely mentioned and lacks the detail or authenticity that could make her work feel high-risk and integral to the story at hand. Instead, this setting serves as a mere backdrop to the story, leaving readers hoping for a novel with an exploration of the “woman in STEM” storyline feeling let down.

Hazelwood attempts to pepper her writing with humor, but much of it relies on repetitive jokes and awkward situations that can just feel forced. Olive’s inner monologue is filled with self-deprecating thoughts and exaggerated reactions that aim to be relatable but come across as juvenile for a grown woman in a Ph.D. program. Similarly, while the banter that we see between Olive and Adam has its moments, it often feels unnatural and forced. Again, the dialogue veers into territory that reads more as a work of fanfiction rather than a published piece of fiction.

Despite its aforementioned flaws, The Love Hypothesis has been widely celebrated, particularly on social media platforms like BookTok (the reader side of TikTok). However, its popularity may set expectations too high for readers who prefer more original or sophisticated storytelling. The novel’s reliance on tried-and-true tropes, coupled with its shallow exploration of its themes and characters, makes it feel like less-than-cookie-cutter when it comes to romance novels. While the novel succeeds in delivering a fluffy and easy-to-read romance, it falls short of fulfilling its full potential. For readers seeking escapism and light entertainment, it may hit the mark just right, but for us readers who crave a bit more storytelling and worldbuilding, The Love Hypothesis may not live up to its popularity and hype.