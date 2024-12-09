“The Evolution of Black Friday – Are the Deals Still Worth It?” 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black Friday used to be the shopping event of the year. It was a day filled with chaotic mall trips, long lines stretching around stores, and the thrill of snagging an unbeatable deal before anyone else. But in recent years, Black Friday has transformed dramatically. With sales now starting weeks before Thanksgiving and the shift to online shopping, it’s fair to wonder: Are the deals even worth it anymore?

Curiously, you may wonder where did the idea of Black Friday come from? The term “Black Friday” originated in the early 1960s in historic Philadelphia, PA to describe the significant discounts of the holiday season. Philadelphia police used it to describe the heavy traffic and chaos caused by crowds outside the stores. The purpose of the holiday was to boost retail sales, marking the time when businesses would go “into the black,” meaning turning a profit for the year.

One of the biggest changes is how much earlier Black Friday starts. These days, “Black Friday” sales pop up as early as November first, with retailers like Target and Amazon rolling out weeks of discounts. While this makes shopping less stressful (no more five a.m. wake-up calls), it also waters down the excitement of having one big shopping day. Let’s be real, calling the month “Black November” doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Black Friday has also evolved drastically due to the pandemic. Most people do not feel excited to go stand in line for hours at the mall when they can easily do all their shopping online from the comfort of their devices. This year shoppers spent a record of $10.8 billion on Black Friday all done online. While this convenience is great, it means retailers earn back their profit with shipping costs. Because everyone can shop from their phones, the power of social media has reshaped how we approach deals. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have transformed the way we find different products and trends. TikTok Shop is relatively new, only being launched for over a year and this year alone brought in $100 million in sales. The known memories of Black Friday are now mostly a memory. The days of competing for the last TV or blender on the shelf are gone. And honestly, who doesn’t miss the drama of seeing random strangers sprint across the store for stanley cups.

The discounts themselves don’t always live up to the hype. Many retailers promote deals that aren’t significantly better than their usual sales, relying on flashy ads to make items seem more exclusive. During my browsing, stores like Abercrombie & Fitch and Sephora were only giving discounts that range from 10-25%. These kinds of deals happen many times throughout the year and are not exclusive to Black Friday. If you’re not careful, you could end up paying the same price for something you could’ve bought last month.

That said, Black Friday isn’t completely dead. If you do your research and plan ahead, you can still find great deals on tech, beauty products, and holiday gifts. Just remember that the experience is different now. It’s less about the adrenaline rush and more about playing the long game.

So, are Black Friday deals still worth it? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure—the days of wild in-store shopping adventures are behind us, and honestly, I kind of miss the chaos.