The Best Books to Read to Celebrate Women’s History Month

-Trigger warning for mentions of DV and Sexual Assault

March marks the start of Women’s History Month, a time to uplift and celebrate women as well as the activism and advocacy for women’s rights and equality. The first celebration of Women’s History Month began in 1987 when “educators in Santa Rosa, California, first celebrated Women’s History week to increase awareness of women’s contributions to society.” Prior to this, “In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8th National Women’s History week.” Eventually, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month. Over the years, celebration of Women’s History Month has become an internationally recognized event with Canada and Australia also celebrating in March. Women’s History Month often includes a theme, emphasizing a certain issue or goal. The U.N. declared Women’s History Month 2024 “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” in order to spotlight the issue of poverty faced by women and girls. In the US, International Women’s day.com dubbed this year’s celebration as “inspire inclusion” and the National Women’s History Alliance chose a theme that will celebrate “women who advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion”.

2024’s celebrations have a through line of inclusion and investing in women. These themes are very apt and important for women and girls living in 2024. According to Politico, wage inequality is still one of the biggest issues facing women today because “this economy and government are not working for [women] and their families. Today, a woman earns 80 cents for every dollar a man earns, and the pay gap is even worse for black and Latina women.” This is a problem because “women are the primary or joint breadwinners for a majority of American households… more young women go to college than men… more women are minimum wage workers,” yet they are not compensated adequately. Women hold a significant role in the economy and yet their pay does not represent that.

Gender equality is a movement marked by continuous change and progress. The discrimination and oppression of women is not a problem that will be solved in one day. Specifically in the 21st century, women have made significant gains towards equality and representation; however, society still struggles to fully include and invest in the work and contributions of women. Women’s History Month is all about putting a spotlight on the ideas, opinions, and work of women. As a young woman and avid reader, the place I have always looked to for representation of women is in books. So much of who I am is due to the complex female characters I grew up reading about. To celebrate Women’s History Month this year, here is a list of my favorite books that uplift and celebrate women and their stories.

These Impossible Things is possibly one of the best and most beautiful novels I have ever read. The story centers around three young women, who have grown up in London as Muslims. All of their history and life choices, good and bad, culminate in one night when they get into a huge fight. This fight sets each woman on a different path, without her friends. They deal with feeling lonely as they enter their mid-twenties, the hard work of ambition, and the secrets women often deal with all alone like sexual assault and domestic violence. Readers travel through the next two years of each woman’s life, with each chapter being dedicated to one of them.

This novel is an excellent portrayal of female friendships, and the intricacies of these relationships. It is also a powerful story of what it is like to grow up as Muslim woman and how they balance familial and cultural expectations while finding themselves as modern, independent individuals. These Impossible Things does what a good book is supposed to do, it makes the readers feel less alone. I have read this book at least five times now, and each time I am reminded that everything will be ok. These Impossible Things is an excellent read for Women’s History Month as it introduces readers to three very different women, and their multifaceted lives. It does not pigeon-hole the women, or criticize the different paths each of them takes. Above all, These Impossible Things is a love story, but not about the women and the men they love, it is a love story between the three friends.

The Female of the Species is a book that will stay with you long after you have read it. Set in a small rural town in Ohio, The Female of the Species follows Alex, a highschool Senior who’s sister had been raped and murdered three years prior. Ever since then, Alex has felt justice was never served, and eventually makes a plan to take things into her own hands.

The Female of the Species sneaks up on you, and is a brutal but necessary look at rape culture and its tragic consequences. My favorite aspect of The Female of the Species is that the main character Alex is unlike any female protagonist I had ever read about. Mostly because she borders on being the villain. She is a girl consumed by anger, and grief and her actions reflect that. She does not shy away from who she is, or try to subdue her personality for others’ convenience. I also love The Female of the Species because all of the female characters are different. At the beginning of the novel, each female character seems to represent a common trope used to describe female characters: there’s the quiet one, the angry one, and the bubbly, popular one, but by the end, these personality traits are completely broken down.

The Female of the Species is an essential read, and it is an honest story of how rape culture is not a woman’s issue, it is everyone’s issue.

The Secret Life of Bees is an excellent read for Women’s History Month because it highlights the strength of girls. The Secret Life of Bees is set in South Carolina in 1964 and follows Lily Owens, a young girl living with her abusive father. Lily is fourteen and most of the time all she thinks about is the day her mother was killed. Her memories of the incident are blurry, but she is haunted by the idea that she had something to do with it, even though she was only a toddler at the time. Lily ends up fleeing her neglectful and violent father with her main caregiver Rosaleen after Rosaleen is attacked by a small mob of men who do not want her to register to vote.

The Secret Life of Bees tackles the worst challenges one can face, all through the perspective of a young girl. Lily is the hero of her own story, and is a truly kind individual even though life was constantly throwing challenges at her. The novel is also an amazing story because it tells the stories of the women Lily looks up to. The Secret Life of Bees lets readers know that it is important for young girls to have role models to look up to, women who have persevered. These types of role models let girls know that their biggest dreams are possible, and their greatest fears are traversable.

As a young girl, reading was my favorite pastime. Books give us the chance to understand people we may never meet in real life. Books teach us to empathize, and love. They broaden our horizons, and encourage us to be tolerant. This Women’s History Month I think it is important to uplift various stories and books as access to these are being limited around the country and the world.