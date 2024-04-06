Prepare your TBR: How to find books you want to read

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If the usual BookTok recommendations aren’t cutting it for you, you might be wondering where to find books that suit your taste and, more importantly, you actually will enjoy reading! It can be frustrating not knowing where to find books that you enjoy, and with this list I hope to help you find your next best read.

Literary Hub

This is probably my favorite site to find new and interesting books! Lit Hub highlights new releases every Tuesday; bumps up backlist titles based around a certain theme; features authors and independent booksellers recommending what’s on their reading list; and publishes fascinating one-off blog posts by a diverse array of authors. If you’re looking to expand your literary horizons, this is a great place to do it, but be warned — once I started subscribing to Lit Hub’s daily digest, my TBR jumped from 400 books to 4000 in the span of two years!

Her Campus Media

Book Riot

If you’re looking not just for a variety of genres with your books, but a variety of reading levels as well, Book Riot is worth subscribing to. In addition to highlighting upcoming releases by LGBTQIA+ authors and authors of color, Book Riot strives to also feature picture books, middle grade books, and young adult books of all genres.

CANVA

Meet New Books

My new favorite tool, Meet New Books is a website where you can type in just about any book — the only time I stumped it was with some really old science fiction books and a few indie titles — and it will offer up books similar to it! If you loved (or hated!) a book and you want to see what else is out there that will give you the same feeling, or perhaps be on a similar subject but better, this tool will become a fast friend.

Recommendations from friends

Sometimes there’s nothing better than word of mouth! Ask your friends what they’ve been reading lately, or swap reading plans in your group chat and see if anyone has come across a book they think you’d love. You don’t have to stop at your friends, either — ask your local independent bookseller, your professor(s), and any loved ones in your life that love to read for recommendations. If you end up enjoying what they offer, then you have something fun to talk about! If you don’t, it can still open up a fun conversation about where your views differed on the same books.

As you accumulate more books onto your TBR, these tips might help you make sure they’re books that you know you will enjoy instead of books you’re taking a gamble on not knowing if you’ll love! Everyone deserves books of high quality according to their own preferences, and I wish you the best of luck with your bookish search with these tools in your hands.