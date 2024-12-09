The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spotify Wrapped season has me reflecting on artists that built the soundtrack to my life. I’ve always been inspired by music, and meaningful lyrics have often changed the way I see the world. I credit a lot of my self-reflection to the artists that inspire me. Taylor Swift was one of my favorite singers throughout my teenage years, and although I don’t listen to her too often anymore, here are a few of her lines I still hold close to my heart:

And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow -“the 1”

Whether it’s adjusting to a new stage of life, or changing as a person, growth can be both uncomfortable and hard. Allow yourself to accept these complex emotions, and then use them to propel yourself forward.

Sometimes walking out is the one thing that will find you the right thing -“it’s time to go”

While perseverance is admirable, there are other times where the only thing you can do is leave. It’s important to know when to step away from toxic environments, unhealthy relationships, and situations that harm you more than they help you grow. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do to fix them, and there should never be shame in saving yourself and finding something better.

I had a feeling so peculiar, this pain wouldn’t be for evermore -“evermore”

Everyone hits points where they feel hopeless. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do immediately, but know that nothing in the world is permanent, including pain.

Step into the daylight and let it go -“Daylight”

Anxiety and overthinking are understandable responses to all of the overwhelming things the world faces, but they can easily take over your life and hold you back from enjoying the good things. Find the people and things that allow you to forget your worries for a while, and remember that there are as many beautiful things in the world as there are scary ones.

Don’t you see the starlight, don’t you dream impossible things? -“Starlight”

“Starlight” has always been hilarious to me because in high school I hyper-fixated on two things– Taylor Swift and the Kennedys– so I had practically died of excitement when I learned this song was about Bobby and Ethel Kennedy. But humor aside, I’ve always loved this song because of how hopeful and innocent it is. You’re never too old to dream.

I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me -“New Romantics”

People will always have doubts–in one another’s abilities, intelligence, identity, and anything else. But harsh words usually reflect more of the person who spoke them than the person they’re about. Don’t take unnecessary criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from. Not all opinions need to be equally important to you!

Your string of lights is still bright to me; who you are is not what you did -“Innocent”

We’ve all made mistakes that can feel difficult to move on from. We’ve also all shown grace to others when they make similar mistakes. I love this lyric because it reminds me to be more gentle with both myself and people who have hurt me. You’re worth more than your worst moments.

When I was drowning, that’s when I could finally breathe -“Clean”

Many of the most overwhelming times in my life have also been the most transformative. Being pushed to your limits often teaches you things–both about yourself and the world–that you wouldn’t have learned otherwise.

I haven’t met the new me yet -“happiness”

Young adulthood is a time where many of us are exploring new aspects of our identities while saying goodbye to the children we used to be. Change can be scary, but it can also be incredibly exciting. And know that you will always carry a part of your old self within as you grow into your new one.

I can still make the whole place shimmer -“Bejeweled”

It never hurts to remind yourself how much you shine! I love how many of Taylor’s songs host themes of coming out of difficult situations stronger and more vibrant.

Soon you’ll get better, ‘cause you have to -“Soon You’ll Get Better”

Many of us who have dealt with the illness of a loved one can attest to the feeling of desperate hope–of staunchly believing things must get better because there’s no other outcome we can accept. While this lyric isn’t exactly an affirmation in the way that the others are, I think it’s an important reminder of the faith we can hold onto even in bleak situations.

Never be so kind, you forget to be clever; Never be so clever, you forget to be kind -“marjorie”

You don’t have to be one thing or the other; being strong and standing up for yourself is important, but a sensitive heart is one of the greatest things to have. No strengths are mutually exclusive, in fact, they build off of each other.

You’ve got no reason to be afraid; you’re on your own, kid, you can face this -“You’re On Your Own, Kid”

Although there are many great changes that come with getting older, it can also feel incredibly lonely. As you go through these growing pains, learn to be your own friend and supporter. Life becomes so much easier when you take care of yourself the same way you would a loved one.

Climbed right back up the cliff, long story short, I survived -“long story short”

The imagery of clawing yourself up a rugged cliff is how many of us feel looking back at the challenges we’ve overcome. I love the pride that this line is sung with because truly, no one knows how difficult your struggles were except for you. Surviving them is something you should always feel entitled to celebrate.

Leave it all behind, there is happiness -“happiness”

Sometimes our hurts and losses from the past hold us back from finding happiness in the current moment, or even seeing hope in the future. I thought there was no better way to end this list than with a reminder that no matter what you’ve left behind, there are still bright things ahead, if you only open your heart to them.