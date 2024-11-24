How to Crochet a Beanie for beginners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter’s here, and what better way to enjoy the cozy season than by making your own beanie? Crocheting might sound intimidating at first, but it’s actually a lot of fun, and you can create something super warm and unique. If you’re new to crocheting, this beginner-friendly pattern is a perfect intro, and once you get the hang of it, you’ll be ready to dive into even more advanced projects like amigurumi (those cute little crochet toys).

Now, I’m not going to lie—the pattern we’re starting with isn’t the fanciest or most intricate, but it’s super effective and so comfy. Plus, it uses basic single crochet stitches, which are the foundation of most crochet projects. So, let’s get started.

Materials:

Yarn: Any super bulky yarn a size six (any plush chenille or velvet yarn). Pick your favorite color and texture! I recommend a soft yarn for warmth and comfort.

Crochet Hook: Use a size eight mm hook or whatever matches the yarn you’re using. To check hook size or yarn weight, refer to the yarn label for recommendations and weight details.

Scissors: To cut your yarn at the end.

Yarn Needle: For weaving in the ends at the end of your project (optional).

Basic Beanie Pattern:

Make a Magic Ring (Adjustable Loop): Start by making a magic ring. This will be the base of your beanie. If you’re unsure how to do it, here’s a quick rundown:

Wrap the yarn around your fingers to form a loop.

Insert your hook into the loop and pull through the yarn.

Yarn over (wrap yarn over the hook) and pull it through the loop.

You now have a loop to work in!

Round One – SixSingle Crochets into the Magic Ring: Once you’ve made the magic ring, crochet six single crochet stitches (sc) into the ring. Don’t worry about the hole in the middle; we’ll tighten that up in a second. Pull the end of the yarn to close up the hole, and you’ll have a nice, tight circle.

Round Two – Increase in Each Stitch: For round two, you’re going to increase every stitch. An increase just means you put two single crochets in each stitch from round one. This will give you 12 stitches by the end of round two.

Round three – Single Crochet one, Increase one: For round three, start with one single crochet in the first stitch, then do an increase (two single crochets in the next stitch). Repeat this pattern all the way around until you have 18 stitches. So, one single crochet, then one increase.

Round four – Single Crochet two, Increase one: Next, in round four, crochet two single crochets and then do an increase. Repeat this all around until you have 24 stitches.

Round five– Single Crochet three, Increase one: For round five, you’ll do three single crochets and then an increase. This will give you 30 stitches at the end of the round.

Round six– Single Crochet four, Increase one: Round six is the same idea—crochet four single crochets, then increase (two single crochets in the next stitch). Repeat until you have 36 stitches.

Round seven – Single Crochet five, Increase one: For round seven, do five single crochets and then an increase. Keep repeating until you hit 42 stitches.

Round eight – Single Crochet six, Increase one: Continue with six single crochets and an increase in round eight, and repeat until you have 48 stitches.

Continue the Pattern: Keep repeating this pattern by adding one more regular single crochet between each increase. So, for round nine, you’d crochet seven regular stitches and then increase. Then eight regular stitches and an increase for round 10, and so on. Keep doing this until the circle fits the circumference of your head (or the person you’re making it for). For an average adult, you’ll likely end up with about 60-72 stitches, depending on how tight or loose you crochet.

Final Rows:

Once your beanie fits snugly around the head, it’s time to make the body of the hat. After reaching the right size for the base (the circumference of the head), you’ll work straight without increases.

Round X – No Increases: Just crochet one single crochet into each stitch around until the beanie reaches the desired height. Keep going around and around, measuring the height along the way. For a typical beanie, you want it to be about seven to nine inches tall.

Finish It Off: Once you’ve reached your desired height, fasten off your yarn by cutting it, leaving a small tail. Use a yarn needle to weave in the loose ends, and you’re done!

Final Tips:

Tension: If your stitches are too tight, you might find it difficult to get the hook into the stitches. Try loosening your grip on the yarn. If they’re too loose, your beanie might end up too big and floppy. Practice makes perfect.

Sizing: If you’re making this for someone else, just keep checking the size as you go. Everyone’s head size is a bit different, so you can stop increasing when the circle is about the same size as their head circumference.

Customization: Feel free to add fun details like a pom-pom, a decorative stitch, or change up the yarn for different textures and colors!

And that’s it! Simple, straightforward, and perfect for beginners. Once you’ve mastered this basic beanie, you’ll be able to make so many fun projects, and trust me, amigurumi (those cute little crocheted animals and characters) will feel like a breeze. So grab your yarn, your hook, and enjoy the process—it’s the perfect cozy project for these chilly winter months!