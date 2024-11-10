Festive Activities To Do Before Fall Is Over!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we continue through Fall quarter this year, students may feel a little overwhelmed with our new course load and finding a balance between personal time and studying. It’s extremely important to remember to take time for ourselves, and the upcoming cozy weather is a great opportunity to create memories with old and new friends alike. As I approach my senior year, I know that one of my main goals is to make the most of my last year of undergrad. These activities are the perfect starting point to get you and your friends into the Autumn spirit!

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Of course, going to pumpkin patches is a rite of passage for the Autumn season. Luckily for us, we’re not too far from Live Oak Canyon! Live Oak Canyon is known for its fun attractions, food, rides, a petting zoo, and of course, its pumpkins. If you’ve been having trouble getting into the Fall spirit, taking a stroll around this pumpkin patch is just the thing you need!

Pumpkin Carving/Painting

After picking out your perfect pumpkin, it’s time to decorate! This is a great time to turn on your favorite Halloween themed movie or Autumn show, such as Halloweentown or Gilmore Girls, and start getting to work! If you decide to decorate your pumpkin alongside your friends, try turning it into some friendly competition! Compete amongst yourselves to see who can create the most impressive pumpkin.

Finding Your New Favorite Book

There’s nothing like curling up with Fall classics, such as Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein or Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, but if you find yourself needing to restock your bookshelves, look no further than Downtowne Bookstore, located in the heart of Downtown Riverside. The coziness of this used bookstore is guaranteed to get you in the mood to brew a cup of coffee, read your new book, or sit right underneath some fairy lights with a cozy candle burning!

Taking a Hike

Autumn’s weather is the perfect time to go out on a new hiking adventure! With the weather finally starting to cool down from the hot summer, the transition between the two seasons is a beautiful time to go out and hike the trails. Grab your supplies, a few friends, and head up the mountains! Fortunately, we have plenty of close trails to our school, with Box Springs Mountain Reserve offering a variety of trails for beginner and experienced hikers alike.

With these activities, you’ll be sure to start your Autumn season off on the right foot!