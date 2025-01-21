10 tips to keep your New year’s resolution

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January is almost over, how are those resolutions coming? Maybe you’ve forgotten them already, but hopefully this year will be different. 2025 promises to be a challenging year for many, especially under the new president’s administration. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t try to improve yourself. Here are ten tips to help you keep your New Year’s resolution and stick with it:

Tip 1: Break down your resolution.

For example, if your resolution is to become healthier, consider how you’ll achieve it. Are you focusing on your mental health or physical health, or both? Think about how you can break it down into smaller, manageable steps. For instance, you could decide to meditate for a minute each day, take up a new book or hobby like knitting or crocheting, or experiment with different types of food. Make a promise to yourself and commit to doing it every day.

Tip 2: Turn your resolution into a plan.

Now that you’ve broken it down and made a plan for each day, determine how you’ll get closer to your goal. It could be as simple as committing to meditate for a minute each day. The key is to make it a habit and stick to it.

Tip 3: Track your progress

Then, as you’re doing that, track your progress. You can do this in a journal, on your computer, or anywhere that feels comfortable. You could even use voice memos to record your thoughts, such as, “Today, I did this” or “I want to improve on this.” It’s okay if you don’t make it every day; the important thing is that you’re still thinking about it. Remember, your goal is your overarching objective, and you’ll get there if you keep going.

Tip 4: Celebrate your achievements

Celebrate your achievements, no matter how small they may seem. For instance, if you managed to meditate for 10 minutes, that’s a great accomplishment, regardless of how ridiculous it may feel to you. Celebrate the little things!

Tip 5: Accountability

Keep yourself accountable. If you miss the mark where you were supposed to be somewhere else, acknowledge it and think about what you can change to achieve that goal. However do not overly blame yourself or cast shame, it’s not good.

Tip 6: visualize success.

Imagine where you’ll be in life after completing this resolution and how it will benefit you. Seeing yourself achieving your goal helps with motivation.

Tip 7: be prepared for unexpected challenges

Life can throw curveballs, like the fires in LA. Don’t let these setbacks discourage you. Remember, you still have a goal, and you have to find a way to keep going. But it is important to note that simply sometimes you can not continue with your resolution due to external factors and acknowledge that but if you still want to do your resolution remind yourself of it every day for when you can get back to it you have already hyped yourself up.

Tip 8: identify and address habits that hinder your progress.

For example, if you notice that you’re distracted during meditation by your phone or schoolwork, try to find a way to fix that. If you’re working on your physical health, acknowledge that fast food can be tempting, but make sure to stay accountable for your choices. Tell yourself, okay, I can’t keep rewarding myself for every little thing. Let’s build up my reward system. Maybe after a week, then after two weeks, and so on. This way, I’ll acknowledge that I’m breaking this habit. For instance, I’ll start with one day, then two days, and three days, and so on. Just keep doing that. Eventually, you’ll go back into those bad habits, but then repeat the process. It’ll take a lot of effort, but it’s worth it.

Tip 9: Don’t do this alone

You have a community around you—your friends, your family, anyone you feel comfortable talking to. Just talk to them about your goal. They can be your support system, providing motivation, advice, encouragement, and reminding you to stay on track.

Lastly, number 10: don’t give up after a setback

Everyone faces challenges. If you slip up, don’t quit entirely. Pick up where you left off, learn from your mistakes, and keep going. You’ve got this! Let’s make 2025 a great year for you.