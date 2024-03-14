WHY THIS SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELOR’ IS WORTH WATCHING 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

My mom and I first put on The Bachelor as a joke when I was in eighth grade; we never imagined that six years later we would be back on our couch still completely invested in the relationships of the people on our TV screen. I certainly didn’t think I’d be in this position when I stopped making time for the episodes during senior year of high school.

Why now? Why this season? Part of the credit has to go to my parents now living a short 15-minute drive from me, but there’s also just something about him: this year’s “Bachelor” is Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old Italian-American tennis coach, and he’s consistently showcasing on national television the kind of treatment everyone deserves from their partner. Since his debut on Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season, Joey has been winning audience’s hearts through his adorable looks and charming personality, though he’s taken it to the next level during his own journey for love.

Often, when a date is sharing an emotional story with him, Joey will wipe the tears from her cheek. He constantly asks the women questions about themselves (while that seems like the most basic thing, it can really be a rarity on this show). Joey remembers the details, giving each woman her own individual spotlight even during a competition. Above all, he acts with an extreme respect for these women and truly understands the emotional toll that the process takes. During the hometown visits, he was more than ready to have open conversations and answer questions from the families of his final four.

Don’t fret, though, because if drama is what you’re looking for, this season still has its fair share! Every contestant is invested, culminating in a myriad of emotional scenes. The main attraction has been contestant Maria Georgas, a confident and adventurous woman that much of Bachelor Nation (the fanbase of the show), including myself, has rallied behind. There have been multiple disputes between her and other contestants, and it’s all been edited together to showcase a very shocking and entertaining story.

Overall, Joey’s time as The Bachelor has felt like a breath of fresh air for the franchise. Personally, I finally feel like I have a love story to root for because Joey seems so genuine in his actions, while also letting myself indulge in some easy entertainment when drama breaks out. It may not seem like your cup of tea, but you never know! If you’re going to give reality TV a chance, I say start with this gold-standard installation of a tried and true classic.