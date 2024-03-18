WHO WILL GET THE ROSE AND ROLE OF THE BACHELORETTE?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never considered myself a The Bachelor or The Bachelorette fanatic, but something has changed. Maybe it’s the influence of TikTok and other forms of social media, maybe it’s the rampantness of The Bachelor talk in college, or perhaps it’s the sheer entertainment value. Nonetheless, I find myself absolutely entrenched in this The Bachelor world. I’m ashamed to admit that this past Sunday, instead of studying for my midterm, I binge-watched the entirety of Hannah Brown’s packed The Bachelorette Season. I additionally await every single Monday night to see Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. It’s single-handedly the only reason why I like Mondays.

So why did I decide to waste hours of my day to watch Hannah Brown’s season? What makes Hannah Brown’s season so tantalizing? The answer: the intense drama paired with Hannah’s proud authenticity. On another note, Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor has been equally captivating. With a plethora of strong contenders, fun drama, and memorable moments, Joey’s season may be one of the best The Bachelor seasons yet, objectively speaking.

So, we all know what comes next. After Joey picks his final winner, there are a slew of runner-ups that could make amazing contenders for the next season of The Bachelorette. Let’s explore the options, but beware, potential spoilers ahead!

Daisy kent

First up, we have Daisy Kent. Daisy is a total sweetheart. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm (like what??) and basically is straight out of a Rom-Com. Her and Joey’s connection is real, and I personally would love to see her win this season of The Bachelor. However, if she does not, she would make an amazing, lighthearted bachelorette. With her vulnerability about her health issues in the past, and her calming presence, she would be able to navigate any difficulties that come her way while still remaining calm and authentic. And it seems like she’s gotten the approval of the one and only Hannah Brown, so seems like a good choice to me!

kelsey anderson

If Daisy wins, that would likely make Kelsey Anderson the runner-up. I think that Kelsey would be an amazing bachelorette as well. Her compassion and genuine nature captured the hearts of fans. Her kind heart and desire for lasting love could result in a touching and heartwarming season. Kelsey’s ability to form deep connections with Joey and the other girls, combined with her vulnerability and openness about her mom, makes her a standout contestant.

rachel nance

Rachel Nance could also be a great contender for the bachelorette. She kind of snuck up on us in the recent episodes — although she remains in the top three, I have a feeling she will be eliminated. Leaving just Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson left, Rachel’s spot as second runner-up is the perfect recipe for the next bachelorette. With her kind heart and openness, she would be super sweet and understanding as a bachelorette.

jenn tran

Jenn Tran is a bit of an underdog contender for the bachelorette. She hasn’t received much of a following on social media during her time on The Bachelor, but that’s not to say that she didn’t make a mark. If chosen as the next bachelorette, Kelsey’s season could be a refreshing change of pace from the drama of this season, emphasizing the value of genuine connection and personal growth in the search for love.

maria georgas

While she may not have found her perfect match with Joey, her determination and strong sense of self could make for a refreshing and empowering bachelorette journey. She’s vibrant, passionate, real, and strong-minded.

“She might hold out, though. She might pull a Tyler Cameron and it might be better for her to not than to do it. I don’t know if it works the same as it did at that time, so I think she’s the choice” – Jared Fried, Bachelor Nation superfan.

At the End of the Day…

While ABC has yet to announce the next bachelorette, it’s clear that Joey Graziadei’s season features an array of incredible women who could easily step into the role. Whether it’s Daisy, Kelsey A., Rachel, Jenn, Maria, or any of the other remarkable ladies, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to follow a new bachelorette on her journey to find love. One thing is for certain: the next The Bachelorette season is sure to be filled with drama, romance, and unforgettable moments that will keep us all glued to our screens!