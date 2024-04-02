UNLOCKING THE SECRET TO HYDRATION: TOP 5 HYALURONIC ACID PRODUCTS TO TRANSFORM YOUR SKIN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Hyaluronic acid has become increasingly popular in skincare since it helps boost “the moisture content in your skin, which can have various skin benefits, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles and improving wound healing.” By using this moisturizing agent, your skin will look and feel more hydrated! Here are some skincare products that offer a good source of this magical ingredient:

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid has become known on TikTok as a good serum that offers hydration at an affordable price. This is one of the most popular hyaluronic acid serums on the market, and it works for all skin types! I find it to be very light, which is great for use in both the morning and evening, right before moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration.

The Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum is an amazing budget-friendly serum that draws moisture into your skin, ensuring it feels extremely replenished. This light serum also gives your skin long-lasting hydration. The brand promises that after only one use, your skin will be smooth and hydrated!

The CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum is a drugstore product that has a high concentration of hyaluronic acid. It also has three essential ceramides to help restore your skin’s natural barrier! Promising 24-hour hydration, this serum is definitely a must-have for anyone looking to attain supple, hydrated skin.

The Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a luxury serum that provides your skin with a concentrated amount of hyaluronic acid. This serum quickly absorbs, leaving behind a weightless feel. It also helps visibly hydrate your skin, making it feel more plump after just one week!

Bonus: it’s formulated with just seven ingredients!

The COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream is a bit different from the serums above since it’s a thick moisturizer that delivers and locks moisture deep into your skin. Even though it’s a thick cream, it isn’t oily or too heavy. The product even gives the skin a subtle glow. COSRX’s moisturizing cream is definitely worth a try if you’re looking to add hyaluronic acid into your routine without having to incorporate another serum.

This collection of skincare products will give you an idea of what to incorporate into your routine, especially if you’re looking to add hyaluronic acid into your skincare regimen!