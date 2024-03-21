THE (WO)MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND: MY MOM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

With every new sentimental TikTok trend that comes out, I start to reflect more and more on my mom. My mom in particular is probably my biggest role model. And every time I hear an audio appreciating moms, I can’t help but think about how mine is just the best.

Last fall when I had gallbladder issues, the person who told me they’d drive from LA to SF just to be with me and take me to the hospital was my mom. I called her at 4 p.m. and, before she even talked to my dad, she decided she was going to waste her weekend taking care of me. What makes her the best though is that when I went into surgery to get my gallbladder removed, she didn’t shame me for making her birthday about me, she focused on me. When people say their mom is their best friend, I can’t agree because my mom is more than a best friend; she’s my people’s princess, my lifeline.

It doesn’t end there though. My mom isn’t one to deny her children their dreams. Every time during my senior year of high school when I thought I was going to go to school for psychology, English, math, etc., my mom was there supporting me even if she secretly thought she was going to rip my head off for changing my major every two seconds. What’s different about her is that she never pressured me to become a doctor, lawyer, or engineer. She definitely knew I had those goals in mind, but she didn’t push them on me. When my elementary school teachers would tell her in conferences that I was ‘exceptional’, ‘smart’, or had ‘a big future,’ she knew it, and she made sure she was there to support me in those big dreams, even if I didn’t know I had any at the time.

When I was about five or so, my mom was in the hospital. This was around Christmas up until a bit after New Year’s. She wasn’t allowed any visitors so, when Christmas came around, my family couldn’t spend it as a family. In fifth grade, my mom went through a traumatic thing that kept her home shut for weeks, and my grandma had to live with us for a bit. It was a scary feeling for everyone. One winter right before COVID, my family went to Mexico. My mom contracted this bug problem that caused her to have a really severe stomach ache. We didn’t know how to fix it or when she would get better. My mom is truly Superman. She’s gone through some of the worst things imaginable and still has time to pick up every call, message, and pigeon letter if I send any. She’s probably the strongest person I’ll ever meet.

The biggest thing about her though is where she comes from. When I was younger my mom wasn’t big on telling my sibling or me about how she migrated to the States; it’s honestly a pretty intense story. And even though I didn’t know about the details at the time, eight or 9-year-old me knew just how much it meant to her that I take advantage of the “American Dream.” She didn’t come to the States the simple way, but she also never really revealed how she came here until my late teens. I think keeping that hidden was one of the best things she could’ve done for me. If I had known what I know now at a younger age, I would’ve pushed myself over the edge, an edge no child should go to, but, now as an adult, I think it pushes me close enough to the bridge to not want to go over it. She truly was a mastermind the day I was born.

My mom is my reason. She’s the reason I’m here, figuratively and literally. She’s the reason I’m the bright bulb I am today. She’s more than a mom; she’s the person. Without her, life just wouldn’t be the same. So no matter what you’re doing, stop it and call that person you call your mom or your role model and tell them how much you love them. Because if they’re anything like my mom, they will taunt you about not calling them enough even if you talked to them two days ago.