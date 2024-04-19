The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is in the air, and so is the latest footwear craze! From vibrant hues to classic styles with a twist, we’ve rounded up the top five “It” shoes that you need in your wardrobe this season.

1. Colored Adidas Sambas/Gazelles

That’s right — the infamous Adidas shoes are here to stay. For spring, I’m especially obsessed with the vibrant pink and green colors. These sneakers are a must-have for adding a pop of color to your outfit!

2. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneaker

Channel retro vibes with the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneaker. I’ve especially seen the yellow version all over my Pinterest feed! With its sleek design and retro flair, this sneaker is perfect for adding a sporty-chic touch to any ensemble.

3. New Balances

While Ryan Gosling’s character may have clowned on these shoes in the 2011 film, Crazy, Stupid, Love, it looks like they’re making a comeback this season! These can be styled with a nice tailored pant for a street-style workwear look (think Bella Hadid, Aritzia vibes).

4. Kitten Heel

Embrace the charm of the kitten heel this season. With its low heel and feminine silhouette, this shoe is a chic alternative to sky-high heels (and a little more comfortable). Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or simply walking around campus, the kitten heel adds a romantic touch to any outfit. Very Sex and the City vibes!

5. Sandals/Ballet Flats

As the weather warms up, it’s time to slip into sandals and ballet flats. Opt for strappy sandals with embellishments for a boho-chic vibe or go for classic ballet flats in pastel shades for an elegant look. These versatile shoes are perfect for everything from picnics in the park to brunch with friends!