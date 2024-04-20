THE BEST LIP GLOSSES, COMING FROM A GLOSS FANATIC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

My favorite makeup product is and always has been lip gloss. I fill up boring class time applying and reapplying my gloss, over and over again. I always carry at least five different ones with me at all times because you never know when you’ll need another shade or type of shine. I can truly go through multiple lip glosses in a month which, in hindsight, may be a little excessive. Now people definitely rock the lipstick look, but, to me, the only lip product worth purchasing is lip gloss. Who doesn’t want color mixed in with some shine? So, I’ll break down the best and my favorite lip glosses in the market from Tower 28 to Fenty Beauty to Lancome Juicy Tubes. Buying just one of these products will change your lip game.

tower 28

Tower 28 has been growing in popularity recently and sells some of my favorite lip glosses at Sephora. They’re long lasting, lightweight, moisturizing, and have the most amazing colors. My personal favorite colors are XOXO which is a gorgeous light pink, Juicy a vibrant red, and Sesame a darker purple but still holds a subtlety in the color. It has become a staple gloss to me and my friends, as well as Khloe Kardashian apparently, and with the Kardashians, you can always trust in their beauty recs.

Fenty gloss bomb

Rhianna’s amazing makeup brand that sells her Fenty Gloss Bomb in the classic and best shade “Fenty Glow” is unmatched. It’s so glossy and has a shine like no other. I swear it makes my lips more luscious than they’ve ever been. It also has the best applicator I’ve ever used on a lip gloss before.

lancome juicy tubes

Ending with my absolute favorite lip gloss, Lancome Juicy Tubes, which are severely underrated. Any shade is truly gorgeous, with the perfect sparkle and shine, lasting longer than any other. It’s a bit stickier than the other options above, but, if you don’t mind that, it’s an amazing option. This lip products’ tube also somehow lasts a lot longer than the ones above or any other ones that I may be using.

Some honorable mentions are Buxom if you like the lip plumper look and feel or the Arbonne lip gloss for a nice shimmery finish. If lip glosses aren’t a big part of your life like they are mine, you might need to try out one of those lip glosses above. Trust me, they’ll change your lip glossing game.