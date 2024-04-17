Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
THE BEAUTY OF LATE-NIGHT EATS

Lauren Dias
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

An hour after the dining hall closed, my friends and I scattered around one of the lounges in our dorm building. Some of us were studying, while others (me) were endlessly scrolling on our phones, seemingly discontent with the putrid meal the dining hall offered us. The night was young, sporting vast, dark skies dotted with stars. There was a slight chill in the air, but weirdly enough, no wind. 

My phone buzzed, causing my friends and I to check the group chat. We were surprised to see a text from a friend that wasn’t with us. 

The friend who messaged asked if we wanted to grab waffles at Little Gem Belgian Waffles, an iconic dessert place popular among Berkeley students and famous for the most delectable waffles known to mankind. 

Of course, we decided to go! Throwing on our sweaters and slipping on our shoes, we eagerly walked to Telegraph Avenue around 11 p.m. We went back and forth, chattering excitedly as a cool breeze whisked past our ears. 

When we arrived, we huddled together and pulled out our phones to open SnackPass, determined to get a discount on our order, like the broke college students we are. It was a relief to discover that if we ordered waffles as a group, we’d get 20% off, so we placed our orders and waited on the street, conversing in the cold. 

I picked up my order from the window once it was ready and opened the box to see the most mesmerizing, mouth-watering creation. It was a soft Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream and Nutella, all garnished with strawberries. The first bite was something straight out of heaven! My friends and I ate our waffles quietly, occasionally smiling at each other as we licked Nutella and whipped cream off our lips. 

There’s something so special about a spontaneous late-night food run. Whether it’s the impulsivity or anticipation of delicious flavors bursting on our tongues, the journey is irreplaceable and unforgettable! For a moment, I forgot about the midterm I have next week and the homework assignment due the next day. My friends and I were able to live in the moment, and I have a feeling that we’ll reference our little late-night trip in many conversations to come.

