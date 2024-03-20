SALT LAKE SIZZLE: REVIEWING THE DEBUT SEASON OF ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few things in this world are more entertaining than reality TV. It doesn’t matter how overproduced or scripted a reality TV show may be; I’m all over it as long as there is some catfight or silly argument over a first-world problem. When searching for my next show to watch and keep me entertained throughout this busy winter, I started The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Being a longtime Bravo fan, I remember hearing about this 10th installment of their The Real Housewives series when it was first announced, and my first thought was, “Why?” I couldn’t see the appeal of a show set in Utah, especially not up against the other powerhouses of other series set in California, New York, and more. Following the lives of rich housewives in Utah didn’t feel like my cup of tea. What would they do, snowboard all day? So, when the first season premiered on Nov. 11, 2020, I thought absolutely nothing of it.

However, my tune would soon change this winter as I searched for a new reality TV show to keep me entertained among all the other obligations of my life. It was then that I stumbled back upon The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and, whether out of curiosity or pure boredom, decided to give it another shot. The first season follows the lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah. These ladies range from various backgrounds, being businesswomen in jewelry, alcohol, and even botox companies, but they all have one thing in common: being incredibly entertaining with their eclectic personalities.

Watching as they threw birthday parties, fashion shows, and grand openings of businesses that would ultimately end in screaming matches and drinks thrown was captivating. I never thought I would see a fight at a party where people were also playing golf, but RHOSLC proved me wrong. The way that the women would switch from being at odds with each other to besties going skiing, snowboarding, and even race car driving together would give anyone whiplash, but it also gave me the time of my life.

I quickly binge-watched all 16 episodes of the first season, including the three-part reunion in which the cast rehashed all of their arguments throughout the season, resulting in multiple walk-outs by each of the ladies. I couldn’t have respected the reunion host, Andy Cohen, more for his patience with this eclectic cast, but if these ladies weren’t this way, they wouldn’t make as good TV as they do. The season overall was a bundle of chaos, but that’s what made it so good. I’ve already started the second season of RHOSLC, so it’s safe to say that I’m obsessed. I’m glad I took a chance on this show, as RHOSLC never misses a beat in entertainment. These housewives always do something that will make you laugh while clad in the most glamorous outfits that probably cost more than my tuition. What’s not to love?

If you’re a reality TV fanatic looking for a new show, I highly recommend RHOSLC. You won’t regret it.