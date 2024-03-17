NINE THINGS TO DO TO BRING OUT YOUR INNER CHILD!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Are you a college student having a quarter-life crisis aimlessly going through life? Do you feel lost in your passions, goals, and sense of self? Well, the best remedy to such a slump is to rekindle with the most simple time in your life: childhood. Here are nine ways to get back to your roots and rediscover yourself!

1. Build something with your hands!

Build legos or build whatever your heart desires! This does not have to be a costly activity. You could simply make a paper airplane and see how far you can get it to go. This allows your creative side to shine.

2. Grab your favorite childhood drink!

The next time you go grocery shopping, intentionally look for that special beverage. Maybe it’s apple juice or chocolate milk or maybe you grew up in a soda household. Whatever it may be, add it to your cart and be reminded of the little treats that made you giddy as a child.

3. Make a fort!

Prop up your bed sheet over some chairs and grab some pillows to lay on. You could tell scary stories with a flashlight or just pretend you’re out camping. An indoor-night may allow you to slow down in hectic times.

4. Rewatch the shows you grew up with!

Whether you’re into Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, or Cartoon Networks, put your favorite show on in the background as you complete day-to-day tasks. Revisiting shows gives your brain a break from the busy noise in life.

5. Visit a park and go on the swings or go down the slide!

This one is self-explanatory. It gets your body moving and takes you back to those days where recess allowed you to get your energy out after a long morning of school.

6. Draw!

Get some colored pencils or paints and see where your imagination takes you. You can turn this into a date by setting up a picnic and watching the sunset at the same time. Again, let your creative juices flow unrestrained.

7. Eat breakfast for dinner!

Make some pancakes or waffles and put a scoop of ice cream on top. The goal is to eat your favorite meal growing up or eat what you weren’t allowed to. This provides a sense of freedom and choices to tasks such as cooking.

8. Play some classic playground games!

Grab your friends for a fun afternoon of four-square or wall-ball. Nothing like a little competition and chalk to get moving.

9. Spend time with your sibling(s)!

It becomes more difficult to keep up with them as you get older so don’t forget to reach out when you can. You could make it a weekend trip and see them in person if that’s an option for you.

These are all just recommendations for you to get started. Whether you take it to heart or don’t find anything listed relatable to your experience, I encourage you to rediscover what matters to you! These nostalgic activities are a guide for you to reignite passions you once lost in hopes of finding what future you want to dive into. Regardless of where you find comfort and happiness in, such as creative works or technical arts, consider a career aligned with those passions.