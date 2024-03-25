This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As spring break is starting one starts to think, “What should I do?” Whether you have a trip coming up, going back home, or staying in Berkeley, watching a movie is a great way to spend time. Now comes the hard part of choosing the right movie. Here are some of my favorite movies that make me feel like it’s spring break.

Comedy: For those who want a good rib-hurting laugh

Superbad: A coming-of-age film that follows two high schoolers on an adventure to secure alcohol for a party and impress their crushes before they graduate.

The Hangover: A group of friends wakes up after a bachelor party with no recollection of the prior night. The group tries to retrace that night with the goal of finding the groom before the wedding.

Grown Ups: After a long time, a group of childhood friends reunite for a weekend after their coach’s funeral, reconnecting their friendship.

Romance: For the hopeless romantics

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: A romance where a man undergoes a procedure to erase his memory of his past lover, finally deciding that some memories are worth having.

Past Life: Follows the relationship of past classmates who harbored feelings for one another but are separated only to reconnect years later and stay in contact. They proceed to enter relationships with other people and end with the question of what-ifs.

Priscilla: Teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the rock n roll superstar, a thrilling and isolating lover. The movie is told through Priscilla’s perspective as she becomes Priscilla Presley and her finding herself after becoming Priscilla Presley.

Action: For those who love adventure and thrill-seeking

Dune: An iconic sci-fi novel — a saga of a young noble who starts the dangerous journey to protect his family legacy and the future of his people and the desert planet.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: A prequel to the The Hunger Games trilogy that follows Lucy Gray Baird and her attempt to survive the 10th annual Hunger Games with the help of her mentor Cornelius Snow.

Everything Everywhere All at Once: A mind-bending action comedy about a woman with the ability to access parallel universes with her powers fighting the new dangers in order to keep the world balanced.

Feel Good: For those looking for timeless good movies

Mamma Mia!: A musical that is set in a Greek island that follows a woman’s quest to discover who her father is before her wedding with ABBA music centerstage.

Wild Child: Follows an American rebellious teen, Poppy Moore, who’s sent to a strict English boarding school, embarking on a self-discovery journey with a bit of a love story and friendship.

10 Things I Hate About You: The movie is a retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It follows two high school students as they discover love, friendship, and growing up.

Enjoy spring break with a movie, grab your popcorn, blanket, and relax.