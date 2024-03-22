HOW TO SPEND A SUNNY DAY IN BERKELEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Now that spring has sprung and the sun is out, there are many fun activities to do to appreciate a sunny day in the bay. From scenic hikes to refreshing dips, Berkeley offers an array of options to embrace the warmth and beauty of the season!

Take a Hike

There are many wonderful trails around Berkeley, and the weather is perfect to see nature in bloom! Some easier accessible hikes nearby are the Berkeley Fire Trails (can be accessed from above Clark Kerr) and the Big C. Grab an acai bowl or treat afterward off College Avenue!

Go Kayaking or Paddle-boarding in the Berkeley Marina

UC Berkeley offers free kayak and paddle-board rentals for students at the UC Aquatic Center. Even better, there are buses that will take you straight to the Marina!

Take a Dip in one of the Campus Pools

UC Berkeley offers open recreational swim with their various pools in locations such as the Golden Bear Rec Center (GBRC), Spieker Pool, and Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area Pool (SCRA). Check the Berkeley Recreation & Wellbeing website for information on open hours.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Check out a Farmer’s Market

Berkeley hosts farmers’ markets three times a week in different locations: Tuesdays in South Berkeley from 2-6:30 p.m., Thursdays in North Berkeley from 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays in Downtown Berkeley from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. These markets offer delicious local goods and produce!

Picnic on the Glade

It’s time to take advantage of the iconic glade with a picnic! Grab a baguette and bouquet from Trader Joe’s and enjoy the magnolias and people-watching.

Visit the Berkeley Botanical or Berkeley Rose Garden

Not only does Berkeley have beautiful trails, but also gardens! The Berkeley Botanical Gardens showcases many different types of plants from different terrains and is free for students. The Berkeley Rose Garden is filled with colorful, fragrant roses, has an amazing view of the Bay, and is free to all visitors.

Have a try at Outdoor Yoga

Outdoor Yoga Berkeley offers donation-based yoga sessions weekly in Ohlone and Cedar Rose Park. All you need is a mat and an open-mind for this truly relaxing experience!

Take advantage of what Berkeley has to offer now that the season is finally warming up!