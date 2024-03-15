This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

I grew up taking care of everyone around me. As an older sister, it was instilled in me that the well-being of my younger siblings was my responsibility. Back then, and even today, I’ve always taken this responsibility seriously.

Opening and holding the door for my family to enter or exit was second nature to me. Even at 10 years old, practicing the sidewalk rule with my younger sister was nothing new to me.

Recently, I talked to one of my friends about the bare minimum, to which we concluded that most women don’t require much from their male partners besides basic gentleman’s etiquette. The term can mean different things for everyone; whether you prefer your partner to open the car door for you or pay for your meal, finding a gentleman is important.

There’s no definite answer to what every girl wants and there’s nothing wrong with having standards! As someone who grew up taking care of my loved ones, I think it’s more than reasonable to expect a guy to do the same for me. If I give, then I should also receive!

I’m not here to argue about what standards someone should have and whether or not they’re acceptable. Instead, I want to reassure you that it’s more than ok to require certain things from someone, especially if you give back more than you receive.

As someone who naturally assumes the caretaker role, I know I’ll provide and fulfill my part in a relationship. That’s why I expect the equivalent from whoever I’m in a relationship with.

Women are entitled to their preferences about what they expect from their partner. This is especially true for women similar to me, who’ve grown up taking care of their loved ones.