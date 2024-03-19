GROUPLOVE CONCERT DEBRIEF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

On March 2, the American indie rock band brought their Rock and Roll You Saved Me Tour to the Fox Theater in Oakland. Comprising Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Sean Gadd, Andrew Wessen and Rayan Rabin have reshaped the indie rock landscape with hit songs like “Tongue Tied,” “Raspberry,” and “Colours” known for their upbeat hooks and infectious rhythms.

The Fox Theater instantly earned a place among my favorite concert venues to this day. Its multi-tiered setup enhances the concertgoers’ experience, offering equal viewing ability from the front of the pit to the back of the venue. Luckily, I ended up in the pit, just three people away from the barricade, enjoying a perfect view of the stage. The opener, Bully, performed a range of their songs from playful and energetic to somber and slow, captivating the audience. Some of my favorites they played were from “Days Move Slow,” “All I Do,” and “Atom Bomb.” The first two are from her 2023 album Lucky for You and the last one is from her latest single.

Photo by Ahtziri Junes

As Grouplove took the stage, they kicked off the concert with their song “Close Your Eyes and Count to Ten” immediately captivating the audience with their energetic presence. Throughout the concert, they transitioned from their upbeat anthems to more melancholic songs such as “Deleter.” During “Deleter” Hannah and Christian are kneeling facing each other with blue hues of light hitting them creating a moody feeling and then instantly switching to the upbeat lyrics, “All this time we’re burning with the fever, It turns out I’ve always been a healer” all while the lights are flashing creating the feeling of joy and liberation contagious.

A highlight of the night was undoubtedly their performance of “Raspberry.” While “Tongue Tied” holds a special place in many hearts and was the most anticipated song to hear, “Raspberry” has something unique. From the start of the lyrics, “Oh Caroline” to the chorus “Raspberry on the ferry, I was feeling kinda seasick on that boat” it has always resonated with me deeply. The pulsating red, blue, and purple lights create an electrifying atmosphere amplifying the experience that transports the audience to pure euphoria.

Photo by Ahtziri Junes

“Tongue Tied,” the embodiment of a nostalgic anthem, ignited the crowd with the familiar notes and electrifying rhythms. The energy of everyone in the crowd singing along, illuminated by hues of blue and purple was unforgettable. It’s a song that transcends time and space, evoking a sense of unity and joy that lingers long after the concert ends.

Photo by Ahtziri Junes

Overall the concert was a solid 9.5 out of 10. The feeling of having the opportunity of seeing a band I have admired since middle school is an indescribable feeling of relief and excitement. Coupled with the venue’s setup, it was an experience I would gladly repeat. Grouplove’s music has a way of forging connections and thrilling emotions, making their performance unforgettable. I highly recommend seeing Grouplove firsthand; it’s worth it.