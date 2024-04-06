This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Having a digital camera has been a trend for over a year now, and before that, disposable film cameras had their share of the spotlight. I own a film camera and still use it from time to time, and I have plenty of friends who own digital cameras. While I like the results of both types of photos, they’re definitely suited for different means.

For me, the main reason I don’t use my film camera as often as I would like is because it’s too large to lug around on smaller, more casual occasions. This would be different if I had a smaller film camera or disposable one though. While these photos might not be as good quality, I like that aspect of film. In a way, it makes the photo more nostalgic as if I’m looking back at a memory. The fact that film photos have a longer turnaround time because of getting them developed is a downside, but I love the anticipation while awaiting getting my photos back. I sometimes forget what I took pictures of, so it’s always a nice surprise going through the stack of prints in the car with my friends after picking them up.

Digital cameras are all the rage right now, but, in my opinion, this type of photography is primarily a form of elevating one’s Instagram feed with good-quality solo or group pictures. Digital cameras are easy to bring out and take an excessive amount of photos without having to pay like you would when reloading film. Being able to see if photos turn out good immediately after taking them and transferring them instantly is also highly convenient.

For me, I like bringing my film camera on outings such as going to the beach, taking pictures of landscapes, and of my friends. I like digital photography for pictures with friends too, but those pictures are likely closer up and not in as picturesque locations. Going along with my observation on the notion of film photography’s correlation with nostalgia, I think I like using film to photograph a moment, with the scene being the subject rather than the people.