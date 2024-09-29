EVENTS TO LOOK FORWARD THIS FALL 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

University can be draining. Oftentimes, it’s hard to find budget-friendly activities to do solo or with a group of friends, especially in Berkeley. It’s easy to get lost in the wave of deadlines and exams. If you don’t take a moment for yourself every now and then, you’ll be burnt out by the end of the term, unable to give your best at the most important juncture of the semester.

However, it’s also important to engage in social activities outside the comfort of your apartment or dorm and live out your passions with like-minded individuals. So, if you’re looking to break up your monotonous weekend getaways at Kip’s, Tap Haus, or Pi Kappa Phi, here are some events you can plan for throughout the Fall 2024 semester!

Joker: Folie a Deux – Oct. 4

Starting with a bang, The Joker is coming to town! Just before midterms hit, you can relax at Joker 2, releasing next weekend. This film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is a musical thriller and sequel to the movie Joker, which was released on the same day in 2019. It follows Phoenix’s character, Arthur, on his criminal journey and the origins of his partner, Harley Quinn.

Also releasing in October: Smile 2 & Venom: The Last Dance

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – Oct. 20

Have no fear, Brat Autumn is here! These British and Australian pop stars will be joining forces at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 20. Regardless of whether you’re a longtime Angel or just want to be bumpin’ it with your girls (if you see what I did there), the Sweat Tour is the place to be.

Songs to Know: “360,” “Apple,” “Rush,” & “Bloom”

ZAYN – Oct. 23

For the first time in his decade-long solo career, Zayn Malik is on the road! The former one-direction member will be starting his seven-stop USA tour in October, and his first stop is none other than San Francisco. So, if you don’t feel the dance-pop tunes, you can be serenaded by this R&B vocalist at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Songs to Know: “Pillowtalk,” “Dusk till Dawn” & “What I Am”

Kevin Hart – Oct. 25-26

It’s going to be a busy week for the Bay as none other than Kevin Hart will also be making an appearance. Even though the American icon needs no introduction, he’s mostly known for his films, Jumanji and Central Intelligence. Hart is set to be performing at Paramount Theatre in Oakland on the weekend of Oct. 25. So, if you want to hear his take on the upcoming presidential election or just want to laugh, head on over for a spicy comedy set.

Specials: “Let Me Explain” & “Reality Check”

Kehlani – Nov. 2

Crashing at the Chase Center in San Francisco is Kehlani. Performing on Nov. 2, this R&B songstress will be touring her new album While We Wait. There’s no better place to be having a late Halloween party than with your friends and Kehlani.

Songs to Know: “Kehlani,” “Nights Like This” & “Gangsta”

Sabrina Carpenter – Nov. 9

Who better to do pop tunes than our “Short n’ Sweet” princess? The “Espresso” singer will be performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Nov. 9. This will be her largest tour to date and if the viral clips are something to go by, it’s safe to say that it’s not just a concert but a whole musical; the wonders of a theater kid with no budget.

Songs to Know: “Taste,” “Bed Chem” & “Nonsense”

Wicked, Part I – Nov. 22

Say it with me: finally! Originally slated for release during Christmas time this year, the Wicked film got pulled up to avoid potential conflicts, but I’m not complaining. The film adaptation of the Broadway Play includes the same name star (Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba) and focuses on the journey that leads her to become the Wicked Witch of the West. Alongside Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, this film is sure to satisfy all theater and musical geeks.

Also releasing in November: Gladiator 2, Moana 2 & Here

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Dec. 13

Technically exceeding the requirements of Fall 2024, I succumbed to my biases and had to add The Lord of the Rings to this list. While we don’t know much about this anime fantasy film, it’s set to tell more about the brutal lifestyle endured by those living in the Helm’s Deep. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the film stars Brian Cox and Miranda Otto, who’s set to reprise her role as Eowyn, the Lady of Rohan.

Also releasing in December: Nosferatu, Mufasa: The Lion King & Kraven the Hunter

As we look forward to new exciting concerts and movies, it’s clear that these moments of respite are going to keep us afloat during a strenuous academic year. Whether you’re rocking out to your favorite band or immersing yourself in a thrilling film, there’s something on the horizon for everyone. So grab your tickets, gather your friends, and prepare for a semester filled with music, storytelling, and memories. Don’t miss out on this magic. Mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible lineup!