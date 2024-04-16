BOOKS TO READ AT LEAST ONCE IN YOUR LIFETIME

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As someone who calls themself the reincarnation of Emily Dickinson, apologies to Emily Dickinson, I’d like to think I know a thing or two about classic and iconic books — books that we should all read and keep reading till the end of time. More importantly, books we should all be heading to Barnes & Noble to pick up IMMEDIATELY! And here are those books that I can guarantee will change your literary minds for the rest of time.

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Unlike most people on Booktok who seem to have a raging hatred for this book, I think it’s something we should all read in one sitting and then debate its multiple meanings the next day. To Kill A Mockingbird is undeniably one of the most well-known pieces of literature ever. It centers around multiple serious topics like race, rape, and 1930s America as a whole. What I think makes it stand out from other similar books or pieces is its warmth in a way. Because it deals with such serious issues, the little happy and silly moments the family of the book have make for a perfect balance between reality and ‘fantasy.’ To me, it easily shaped how I looked upon life from elementary school when I first read it and onwards. It’s a cult classic we should all read and appreciate.

Hamlet by William Shakespeare

In true Shakespeare form, Hamlet is anything but ordinary. Following our main character, Hamlet, we go through an unstable and outrageous journey as he tries to get revenge for his dead father, the King of Denmark, who he saw as a ghost, by killing his stepfather who is the new King of Denmark. What makes the whole piece hilarious for me, however, is the small fact that Hamlet’s stepfather is also his uncle, which many refer to as “step daddy uncle,” myself included. We come to an insanely anticlimactic ending, in my opinion, that leaves the question of “Who’s the King now?” Hamlet is one of few pieces of literature that combines both real-world experiences and stupid humor, which can only lead to literary brilliance. To me, that’s why everyone should read it because it’s so easy to understand and get a good laugh out of.

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

Another serious book I think we should all really soak in and reflect on is The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. I’m sure as college students we’ve at least read the countless real stories that came from WWII and the aftermath of it. And though it was such an insane and excruciating moment the world and innocent people went through, I think it’s important to read about these moments from people who experienced this disaster in real time. Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank, was a true believer of this, and sometime after WWII, he published a version of his daughter’s diary. This diary is a recollection of the time before WWII went into action, the long period of time Anne, her family, and another family went into hiding, and all the emotions and growing Anne did. It’s a true depiction of the tragedy that was WWII and a version of girlhood that wasn’t all perfect. It’s a piece of literature everyone should truly experience, because, for me and many, it changed how I viewed life — my life forever.

Pippi Långstrump by Astrid Lindgren

On a much happier and less serious ending, Pippi Långstrump is a childhood classic we should continuously reinforce in every generation to come. Although the title might sound unfamiliar, many of us know this cult classic as Pippi Longstocking, the story about a young girl whose father was a pirate who she didn’t live with and instead lived alone with her horse and crazy red hair. Growing up, I remember reading or watching this at least once a week if not more. It truly shaped my adolescence and taught me that I could spend all my money on candy if I wanted to, and that rent is nonexistent if I became a pirate. This book is so memorable that it was originally written in Swedish, because Lindgren is from Sweden, and then translated into an insane amount of many more languages. To me, at least, I remember reading and watching it in both English and Spanish. Truly a humorous, innocent book that should be treasured and shared for many years to come.

Being that I’m Emily Dickinson, these are just a few of many of my favorite cult classic books. So many shaped my life and how I view it, and so many just brought me laughs and good memories. One thing’s for sure though: they’re all meant to live on. So head over to any bookstore, and pick them up right now!