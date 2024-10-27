BEING A QUIET EXTROVERT IS SUPERIOR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

If you’ve ever heard of the MBTI (Myers-Brigg Type Indicator) test, you’ve probably taken it and know your personality type. The sixteen personality types correspond to different combinations of traits that resemble you most, and I have to say, it’s pretty fun taking one every couple of years. For the past five years, I’ve been an ENFJ: extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging. My personality type is best known as positive and warm: people who lead with strong energy and emotions. However, I like being out of the spotlight more often, and being a quiet extrovert has its perks.

1. You have great observation skills

When I enter a new environment, I take the time to discern my surroundings before taking any action or approaching someone. I look for tiny details that some people might miss. Is that person wearing a Taylor Swift shirt? Ooh, is that a Gracie Abrams-inspired sticker? I find things that can be conversation starters because finding common ground is one of the most successful tactics in getting to know someone better. Friendships can also be found between opposites, but I prefer befriending someone I can relate to a little more.

2. You have the best comedic timing

You’re a natural comedian because you reserve your energy for the best jokes. Trust me, it comes in handy. When the conversation slows and no one else has much to say, your little out-of-pocket comment can throw the conversation back into swing. I’ve done it a handful of times myself, and it’s always funny seeing my friends look at me weirdly before bursting into laughter.

3. You’re an effective communicator

Let me preface: you don’t necessarily need to be a quiet extrovert to have good communication skills. However, you might find that you communicate better with people by being one. You’re in touch with your feelings, even if they may be overwhelming at times. This goes hand-in-hand with your extroverted side because you speak your mind on topics that matter to you.

4. Empathizing comes easy to you

Empaths are the best kind of people. If you find yourself tearing up at sad movies or trying to comfort someone, only to end up crying yourself, you’re a deep thinker and feeler. You feel in such a large capacity that it might overwhelm you sometimes but don’t think of it as a weakness. It’s a gift to feel so deeply. Your presence is healing and comforting to others.

Quiet extroverts are genuinely one of the best kinds of people. Being one myself, I like that it gives me opportunities to be both introverted and extroverted. Most times, I treasure my peace and quiet, but give me a few minutes to warm up at a party, and I’ll be dancing like no one’s watching. If any of the points I made above apply to you, you might be a quiet extrovert yourself. Welcome to the club!