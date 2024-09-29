This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

With the fall season upon us, it’s time to open Pinterest and add some stylish, cozy pieces to your wardrobe. Fall is arguably the best season for fashion, blending textures and dreamy neutral tones. There’s honestly so much room for creativity, customization, and personality in fall fashion! You just can’t go wrong with so many ways to achieve a cute yet unique fall aesthetic! In spirit of the season, here are ten of my favorite fall pieces!

1. Striped Sweaters

I’ve definitely noticed a resurgence of stripes all over my Pinterest. Stripes can add a fun element to any simple fall outfit! My favorite find has been off-the-shoulder striped sweaters for a slouchy yet classy look!

2. Brown Leather Jackets

While leather jackets are nothing revolutionary, a brown leather jacket with unique detailing is the perfect fall staple. You can easily transition from daywear to a going-out outfit, and the jacket will be sure to last you many future seasons!

3. Maxi Skirts

Even though a flowy maxi skirt is a summer staple, a chunky sweater or tight cardigan can perfectly transition this summer piece into an autumn outfit. Darker colors or patterns can also make a fall fashion statement.

4. Slouchy Bags

Little baguette-style bags will never go out of style, but a big, slouchy purse is the perfect fall bag. Fall is all about comfy, oversized style, and this bag can perfectly match that aesthetic. You can even add a pop of color with a green, burgundy, or plum purse!

5. Brown Chunky Belt

Sometimes, when it comes to revamping my wardrobe, I completely forget about the importance of accessories. A chunky belt can add so much personality, texture, and detail to a simple outfit. Belts are truly the easiest way to elevate any look.

6. Hats & Caps

There’s honestly a hat for every outfit aesthetic. Whether it’s a traditional baseball cap, distressed lieutenant hat, or a knit beanie, hats are the perfect addition to any fall outfit.

7. Oversized Jean Jacket

The item on top of my fall wish list is definitely an oversized jean jacket. A denim jacket is great for transitional days when it’s freezing in the morning and hot by noon. Plus, denim on denim never goes out of style!

8. Knit Button-down Cardigans

A button-up cardigan is my favorite item to pair with slouched jeans and a classic sneaker. With buttons, you can change up the fit of the cardigan, either buttoning just the top, leaving it open, or buttoning the bottom half. These pieces are so versatile and can honestly be worn during any season.

9. Henley Long Sleeves

The early 2000s vibe is on the rise, so a tight Henley top is perfect to style with a pair of low-rise jeans; such a comfy staple to wear to class, lounging at home, or as pajamas.

10. Fluffy Coats

If I ever get bored with an outfit, the quickest remedy is to throw on my largest fluffy coat. An oversized coat can transform any look from plain and boring to chic and fabulous. There’s nothing a big faux fur coat can’t fix!

Overall, there’s no right or wrong way to perfect your fall looks! With so many colors, textures, and pieces to choose from, you can easily make the autumn aesthetic fit your personal vibe. Whether you’re sporting a deep red sweat set or an elaborate layered look, there’s an opportunity to embrace the season’s essence! Most importantly, have fun combining your unique style with this year’s fall trends!