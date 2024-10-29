You Can’t Rain On Our Parade: 7 Rainy Day Activities 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the sky is grey, the air is damp, and the rain feels like it’s never going to stop, it’s comforting to be inside. However, the days blend and it’s hard to replace the energy the sun provides. In preparation for the rainy season in Victoria, here’s a list of dopamine-increasing activities to fill those rainy days.

Drawing

Drawing is an awesome replacement for scrolling on your phone! The action of putting a pencil or pen on paper and creating something can be so therapeutic. If you aren’t a regular drawer, it can be fun to challenge yourself—you may be surprised at what you can create! Recently, I’ve been drawing houses from my neighbourhood. There are so many unique homes in Victoria, and I love to walk around and find the coolest one! You could also start making some holiday greeting cards for the winter. Making cards for others is one of my favourite gifts to give. Recently, I have been into making birthday cake cards catered to my friends’ personalities!

Board games

Spending the day or night playing board games with loved ones is a great way to stay cozy and enjoy your time inside! Immersing yourself in a board game is a nice distraction from the stress of school as midterm season is here. My favourite board game is Scrabble as it’s challenging, entertaining and competitive. If you don’t have any games, there are various second-hand options at thrift stores in Victoria! I have seen Clue, Monopoly, chess, Catan, and many more at Value Village. Lately, I’ve been completely hooked on poker. I love the game and watching everyone’s reactions to how it plays out. You could also check out the Board Game Cafe in downtown Victoria!

Forest walk

Put your rain boots on and take a therapeutic rain walk in the forest; being in the forest when it’s rainy is a magical experience. Embrace the weather and go on a forest walk because no one is born loathing the rain. As a child, I loved playing in the rain, jumping in puddles, and getting all muddy. Mystic Vale, Mount Douglas, and Mount Tolmie are some forested trails located close to the University of Victoria that are worth checking out.

Indoor trampoline park

Jump your worries away at Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park! Jumping on a trampoline is a fun activity that reduces stress and releases endorphins. Last semester, I went to Flying Squirrel with a few of my friends! We had a great time playing dodgeball, showing off our gymnastics skills, and bouncing around. You can bounce for 60 minutes for $25 or 90 minutes for $32. They offer a $15 discount for students that lets you bounce for two hours, any time! Special trampoline socks can be purchased at the park for $4. Make sure to dress in neon or white on Fridays and Saturdays from 9-11pm, for a neon after-dark party, when the black lights and lasers are activated, and the music is turned up!

Reading

On those dreary days when it’s raining cats and dogs outside, getting lost in a book is one of my favourite things to do. It’s so easy to pass the time watching Netflix, but it’s important to give your eyes a break from the bright, fluorescent lights. Reading something you’re interested in can be just as entertaining, if not more than watching television. One of my favourite activities is finding little “take a book, leave a book” libraries around Victoria. Recently, I found a hilarious book called Excuses and Lies, (Lines For All Occasions) by Knock Knock. It’s a small book full of endless entertainment and new ideas for when you need to stretch the truth.

Baking

Making a fresh baked good on a rainy day is a perfect idea if you need something to warm you up. If you set aside a pinch of time and patience, you’ll end up with the sweet treat you deserve. I recommend this time-friendly cinnamon roll recipe if you don’t have a go-to baked good to make. Baking is a great way to put a smile on your roommates’ or friends’ faces!

Just Dance Party

Dance the rain away with Just Dance videos on YouTube! There are so many options to choose from that will keep you entertained for hours! My personal favourite is Timber by Pitbull Featuring Ke$sha from Just Dance 2014 and Dynamite by Taio Cruz from Just Dance 3. Just Dance is not only entertaining but also a great exercise for those wet days when running or walking outside is less desirable.

Rainy days may not be ideal but they’re the perfect excuse to get comfy, slow down, and try something new! Whether it’s a cozy day inside or a rainy day excursion, together, let’s embrace the rainy season!