Wildfires are Raging in Southern California: Here’s How You Can Help

Record-breaking wildfires are raging across Southern California, with nearly 28,000 acres swept up in the blaze. The death toll stands at five and is expected to rise as over 180,000 people have been evacuated from the five major fires surrounding the Los Angeles area. Both the people and animals of the area alike are in need of assistance.

Here are reputable places to donate and provide assistance to those affected:

The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is an organization fighting to provide recovery resources for people in crises, supporting them in both the short and long term. As of now, United Way is on the grounds of the disaster assisting victims and assessing the impact, providing shelter, paying bills and empowering local volunteer groups. You can support their long-term recovery efforts here.

The World Central Kitchen is a global organization at the frontlines of crisis, providing meals to victims of a range of different situations including humanitarian, climate, and community disasters. Their teams have mobilized in the Los Angeles area, providing immediate relief by way of meals to victims and those fighting the blazes. Support their efforts by donating through their website.

Currently, the LAFD are risking their lives to fight the wildfires and rescue victims. Despite their heroism, they are still in desperate need of resources and funding. The organization has put out an emergency funding alert and is actively seeking funds for emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland brush tools. You can support the LAFD at the website above.

As victims of the fires flee evacuated areas, animals are being left behind. The Pasadena Humane Society is providing support to these animals and has taken in hundreds of pets and is preparing to take more, while simultaneously treating wounded animals affected by burns. With no end to the wildfires in sight, the organization has been overwhelmed by the needs of injured and abandoned pets. The organization is asking for help by way of monetary value, donations through an Amazon wish list, and foster volunteers if applicable.

Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers are helping evacuees and victims of the massive wildfires, getting those affected to safe places. Disaster teams are providing safe shelter, food, and emotional support to victims. Donate to their efforts at their website, and find out more information about their current efforts here.

Recovery from disasters such as these wildfires can last years. The wildlife recovery fund supports communities through rebuilding and healing efforts to create long-term resilience. This critical period of restoration and recovery is crucial, and the Wildfire Recovery Fund is asking for donations to fund the work of the organization.