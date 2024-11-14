The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 25, the Pixies released a new album, The Night The Zombies Came, which features 13 tracks. This album is a culmination of soft grunge alternative rock which perfectly encapsulates the fall season’s darker and mysterious side. I think what really tethers this band together is Joey Santiago’s guitar skills, from diverse hooks and trills he really is a crucial part of the foundation of the Pixies sound.

This album feels like a shift from the Pixies’ previous works, such as iconic albums like Surfer Rosa or Doolittle. Overall, this album has a softer rock sound, and while sonically cohesive, isn’t as punchy or distinct as their previous works.

History of the Pixies

The Pixies have known their fair share of fame over the years, but are especially known for their mega-hit “Where Is My Mind” from their debut album, Surfer Rosa, released in 1988. Since then the band has released several popular albums like Doolittle, Head Carrier, Velouria, and the most recent, Doggerel, in 2022. The Pixies were also featured in the 2024 edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, ranked at No. 494.

New Singer + Album Background

A fabulous new addition to the Pixies is female vocalist and bassist, Emma Richardson. Her vocal contributions to songs like “Hypnotised,” “Motoroller,” “Mercy Me” and many more from the album add a lighter touch to the Pixies’ sound. Her vocals are strong but subdued and pair faultlessly with the tracks on this album.

Lead singer, Black Francis (Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV, who also performs under the stage name Frank Black), shows his vocal progression in this album, undertaking a deeper and grittier sound than in previous works. I personally love this change, as it encapsulates the motif of time-passing. Change is inevitable, and the Pixies embrace it while staying true to themselves.

This new horror-inspired album is a fresh style for the band, and honestly, I’m here for it. Despite this shift, the Pixies still manage to weave this album pretty seamlessly into their discography to date. So, without further adieu, let’s dive into this album!

1. Primrose

Track time: 2:35

The opening song of the album, “Primrose,” starts off with some simple guitar strumming and softer background drumming. It sounds more stripped-back than the other tracks. The mood is somewhat eerie and subdued, starting the album off simmering as opposed to exploding, noting the shift in Pixies overall tone.

2. You’re So Impatient

Track time: 2:09

Well, if this song title isn’t looking at me as it says this. “You’re So Impatient” gives me nostalgia for previous albums of the Pixies—and I mean this in the best way possible. The band describes this song as an “explosive two-minute, nine-second Zombie attack at the mall.” Coming in as the shortest track on the album, my wish is the same as Joe Winterbottom’s, “It’s perfect, I only wish it was longer.” This track is easily high on my list of favourites.

3. Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

Track time: 2:53

The album title track must deliver, and let me tell you, it does. Something about the way lead singer, Black Francis, says “Jane” deeply throughout the song is bewitching. “Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)” IMO deserves to be the title track of the album due to the melody being so catchy and haunting vocals.

4. Chicken

Track time: 4:23

An immediate favourite upon my first listen, “Chicken” is catchy and with gritty vocals that, paired with the rock guitar in the background, is the perfect blend of punk rock. The vocal layering on the lyrics, “begging you please,” is mesmerizing as the drums faintly build in this section. Thankfully this track is the longest on the album, giving me maximum listening time! It should be no surprise that after several listens this track is still holding my number one spot for favourite song on the album.

5. Hypnotised

Track time: 3:05

You could say I was “Hypnotised” by this album… Fun fact about this track, the guitarist Santiago wrote the lyrics in sestina style. It uses a very specific poetry stanza pattern, notably, all stanzas have the same six words at the line-ends in six different sequences. The Poetry Foundation says a sestina “lets a poet go Gothic.” This puzzle-like quality adds a layer of mystery and intrigue to the track.

6. Johnny Good Man

Track time: 3:29

What’s up with songs loving the name “Johnny”? This song is a mashup between surf and alternative rock that I absolutely eat up. Although not a totally memorable or catchy song from the album, “Johnny Good Man” offers a ‘50s rock feel that delivers high energy. I also love how Francis sings words like “right” and “strong” in a higher pitch.

7. Motoroller

Track time: 2:43

Another top song from the album, Motoroller, has a super repetitive and punchy refrain, thanks to the fast pacing. The first part of the refrain goes “First you run out of time / Then you run out of space / It was a very good life” and has a lot of dimensions thanks to the backup vocals by new bandmate Richardson.

8. I Hear You Mary

Track time: 3:14

One of the less memorable songs from the album, but still consistent with their sound, “I Hear You Mary,” is complimented by a strong drumline that is distinct to the Pixies’ style. This song also fits the zombie apocalypse vibe of the album. There is also a narrative arc that can be easily followed: lines like “I hear you Mary / High up on the hill / Run on the cobblestones / Up to the bottleneck, nevermore to roam” have great imagery for the listener to hold onto.

9. Oyster Beds

Track time: 2:10

One of the more traditional rock songs on the album, “Oyster Beds,” features powerful rock guitars and emanates motorcycle rocker vibes. All I need while listening to this song is a metal studded vest and some steel-toe boots and I’m set.

10. Mercy Me

Track time: 3:55

A slower song on the album, “Mercy Me,” goes right through my bloodstream and into my heart. Something about the faint, slow-paced strumming of the guitar puts me into a trance. However, the track runs a bit longer than necessary, making it repetitive. I do love the twang of the guitar in this song complimented by the slower tempo, and it’s overall still high on my list of likes.

11. Ernest Evans

Track time: 2:43

Who is he? Kidding. This song is a fast-paced guitar frenzy in comparison to other songs on the album. It shows that the Pixies still have the power to control the chaos. It’s still distinctly the Pixies, however “Ernest Evans” has more of the classic rock elements like crashing symbols, and frenzied guitars, this song is definitely more punk than other songs on the album.

12. Kings of the Prairie

Track time: 2:56

I don’t think they are talking about the Canadian Prairies in this song, I’ll say that much. This is definitely not as catchy or memorable, but it still delivers where it needs to. Really, “Kings of the Prairie” is a song that allows for introspection. With lines like “we’re coming to you,” there is movement in the song that alludes to a sense of place which is complimented by a meditative and wistful melody.

13. The Vegas Suite

Track time: 3:44

Surprisingly, “The Vegas Suite” wasn’t an immediate favourite of mine, which being the closing track of the album is kind of disappointing. However, upon a few dozen listens that gave me a chance to reflect on the lyrics, “He’s coming today / He’s coming to save us / I hope he don’t hate us / I hope he forgave us,” I found that there was a deeper meaning to this song than I initially thought. Frontman Francis said, “The closing track of the record is based on the song ‘Que Sera, Sera,’” which the band originally recorded for the TV series From. It’s a cover of the song “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera),” originally sung by Doris Day in the Alfred Hitchcock film, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956).

If you want more curated Pixies content, they also made a Halloween Playlist on Spotify that is short but spooky!

Overall Thoughts

While this album wasn’t as spooky as I’d hoped it would be, it was still a fresh sound for the Pixies. Some longtime fans might not appreciate the band’s evolution, but as for myself, I love to see a band evolve and grow; you don’t have to love everything a band puts out for them to still be a great band and that is true of the Pixies. And hey, as far as it goes there are no songs that I hate or can’t listen to on the album, there are just some tracks that are more forgettable than others (due to the fact that they sound the same).

I don’t think there are any chart-topping hits on this album, but as a fan, I still found songs that I know I will love for years to come. Tracks like “Chicken,” “Motoroller,” “You’re So Impatient,” and “Mercy Me” are already staples in my playlists.

An Upcoming Vancouver Show

Coming in the new year, the Pixies will be kicking off their North American Tour starting mid-June. They will play two nights in every city with two different setlists and will hit Vancouver, B.C., on June 26-27. They will be playing both nights at The Orpheum. Tickets are currently available for these shows.