Victoria’s Pot of Gold: St. Patrick’s Day Events in the City

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As people get ready across the city for the big event of St. Patrick’s Day, it can be difficult to narrow down plans with friends. Here are some of the biggest events to look forward to on St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 16-17) so you can enjoy the good, the green and everything in between.

Wicket hall

A well-known club in downtown Victoria is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party with a raffle attached. Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th cover will be $8 at the door and includes a raffle ticket. If you arrive before 10 p.m., you are given two more raffle tickets and if you wear green clothing items. As always, it is 19 and up, and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize!



The Irish times pub

Looking for a busy spot to feel the Irish spirit? This pub is one of Victoria’s most-known spots to visit on St. Paddy’s Day. On Sunday, March 17th doors will open at 9 a.m. (for the early birds) and a cover will be implemented in the afternoon, with live music and Irish dancers performing until midnight so you can get your jig on!



Mystery-Location Beach Party



A great option for UVic students: feel good on St. Paddy’s Day by attending this beach day party with 100% of proceeds going to Canada’s Cancer Society. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., to receive the location donate to the organization through Eventbrite and the location will be sent to you. The event is run by UVic’s unofficial Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.



Paparazzis Night Club



Always a good time, this nightclub will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day event on both March 16th and 17th at 9 p.m. for a $10 cover charge. The cover is $5 for students who enter before 11 p.m. with their student card.



Bard and Banker



This notable bar in downtown Victoria will also be celebrating the holiday on March 17th, with doors opening at 9 a.m. with no cover, they will start charging at noon. Live music with play all day, featuring the O’Brien Dancers so you can feel the true Irish spirit.

Remember to be safe and have a great Saint Patrick’s Day weekend!